WORK Microwave Drives Growth With Appointment of Anzor Stas as Regional Sales Director

HOLZKIRCHEN, Germany -- Oct. 11, 2016 -- WORK Microwave, a leading European manufacturer of advanced satellite communications equipment, today announced that it has appointed Anzor Stas as regional sales director for the Middle East, Turkey, Central and North Europe, and CIS countries to drive company growth and revenue. Stas' main responsibilities include maintaining and developing WORK Microwave's customer base; prioritizing product lines by examining consumer needs, analyzing product opportunities, and reviewing market trends; as well as establishing sales objectives and adapting plans to constant shifts in the marketplace. Based in Germany, Stas will report directly to sales and marketing director Dr. Andreas Lermann.

"Anzor's strong business acumen and results-oriented character will be pivotal in our ability to seek out major clients, build on working relationships with existing customers, and establish new sales opportunities," said Lermann. "Leveraging his extensive experience in the satcom industry, we look forward to maintaining and expanding the loyal customer base in the region."

Stas has more than 12 years of professional experience in the satellite communication and IT industry. Prior to joining WORK Microwave, he was the satcom regional key account manager at SVS Telekom and pre-sales engineer at Arabsat Communications Organization. Stas is fluent in English, German, and Arabic. He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Damascus with an emphasis on communication and electronics engineering, as well as a Master of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Bradford in the U.K.

"In the satcom industry, WORK Microwave enjoys a reputation for innovation, reliability, and responsiveness to customer needs, and I'm excited to be a part of the organization," said Stas. "Around the world, there are significant growth opportunities in the satellite communications sector. In particular, I'll focus on examining consumer needs, driving and achieving sales and business targets, in addition to expanding sales strategies and managing direct and indirect sales."

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions -- Satellite Technologies, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement -- WORK Microwave leverages more than 30 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2/S2X equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Technologies division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

Photo Caption: Anzor Stas, Regional Sales Director, WORK Microwave

