WORK Microwave COMMUNICASIA2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW -- Stand 1v2-07

At CommunicAsia2015, WORK Microwave will showcase its range of DVB-S/S2/S2X equipment that provides satellite operators with increased flexibility, bandwidth, and margins while reducing their amplifier power, operating costs, and antenna sizes.

WORK Microwave will also demonstrate improvements to its redundancy switch systems and block converter range.

WORK Microwave platforms have been deployed all around the world to support a range of applications within the broadcast, satellite, and telco markets, including SNG, direct-to-home, IP trunking and backhaul, teleport, remote location, and more.

Key Products and Technology Demos

Digital Equipment

DVB-S2X Broadcast Modulator

A key highlight will be WORK Microwave's DVB-S2X Broadcast Modulator, the ideal solution for DTH broadcast, video contribution, and distribution applications over satellite. The DVB-S2X Broadcast Modulator is one of the industry's only solutions that comes predistortion-ready for automatic group delay and nonlinearity compensation. This allows operators to mitigate the negative effects in satellite filters and amplifiers, while reducing power and increasing beam coverage, throughput, and availability. Other innovative features include DVB-S2 multistream, TSoIP, wideband up to 80Mbaud, and carrier ID. By supporting all DVB-S2X extensions, WORK Microwave's DVB-S2X Broadcast Modulator provides operators with a future-proof platform that offers smaller roll-offs, advanced filtering, and higher modulation schemes, enabling operators to achieve sizeable efficiency gains compared with proprietary systems.

DVB-S2 IP Modem

Powered by a combination of video and IP technologies, WORK Microwave's DVB-S2 IP Modem includes a variety of sophisticated functionalities, such as DaVid technology, carrier ID, predistortion, and OptiACM, which optimize throughput and increase network bandwidth for service providers, corporate networks, and telcos. During a live demonstration, visitors can experience first-hand the ACM functionality of the IP modem by viewing an interactive test setup that shows how it compensates for disturbances in the satellite link caused by physical conditions such as humidity and atmospheric precipitation.

Analog Equipment

Fixed Frequency, Multichannel Block Converters

At CommunicAsia, WORK Microwave will showcase its fixed frequency block converters. Based on a compact, multichannel module design that allows operators to support up to four channels outdoors or within an indoor 19-inch housing, the multichannel block converters are effective at lowering operational expenses and saving valuable space. Leveraging the converter's unique four-channel design, satellite operators have access to the full capacity of the Ka-band, spanning 27GHz to 31GHz. The frequency converter series is the ideal solution for operators looking to expand their satellite capacity into next-generation spectrums like Ka-band to support high-bandwidth telecommunications and broadcast services. The frequency block converters support all satellite spectrums, from S to K/DBS, providing operators with maximum flexibility.

Redundant Block Converter

WORK Microwave's new block converter system combines a redundant switching system and block converter in one unit, increasing operators' efficiencies and cost savings. By consolidating previously separate capabilities into a single, compact, 19-inch housing, the WORK Microwave system dramatically reduces power consumption, providing operators with an innovative approach to 1+1 block converters. During the show, attendees can view a demo of the block converter's hot plugging capability, which enables operators to switch to a spare unit without any downtime.

Redundancy Switch Equipment

At CommunicAsia, WORK Microwave will demonstrate a range of Redundancy Switch systems supporting 1:1 and up to 8:1 redundancy configurations for converters, modulators, and modems. Designed with ease of use in mind, the units can be controlled by satellite operators from the front panel or remotely via RS 232, RS422/485, or IP over Ethernet. When operating in automatic mode, an automatic switchover to the standby unit is performed upon detection of an alarm generated by the active unit. Operators can also choose to initiate a manual switchover to the standby unit, if needed. Two power supplies and two AC input connectors guarantee high availability of the system.

