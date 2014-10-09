Wohler Wins NewBay Media's Best of Show Award for iON Monitoring Platform, Broadcast Beat Award for MPEG Series

SAN FRANCISCO -- Oct. 9, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that during the IBC2014 Show in Amsterdam, the company's iON(TM) monitoring platform received NewBay Media's Best of Show Award, presented by TV Technology Europe magazine, and the company's MPEG Series of DVB-ASI and IPTV monitors earned the Broadcast Beat Award in the Content Delivery category.

"IBC2014 gave us the chance to showcase the unique forward-looking capabilities of solutions across our monitoring and file-based media processing product lines, and we're tremendously pleased that both our iON platform and MPEG Series were recognized for their inventiveness and effectiveness in serving the needs of broadcasters," said Craig Newbury, vice president sales, Wohler.

Of the dozens of new products in competition, only a small number of products at IBC2014 were chosen for NewBay Media's Best of Show Award. Products were evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and winners were selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance in serving the industry.

Wohler's modular iON monitoring platform meets these key criteria by enabling broadcasters to perform signal monitoring of baseband and stream-based signals anytime, in any way, from anywhere. Empowering users to access, view, control, and manage a virtually unlimited range of signals and associated data remotely from any Web-enabled PC, Mac(R), smartphone, or tablet device, with video and audio content streamed in real time, the highly customizable platform offers unprecedented scalability. iON evolves alongside users' business and engineering needs, enabling practical, highly efficient monitoring of both baseband and stream-based signals and presenting monitored content in a browser of any connected device, anywhere, for convenient review.

The Broadcast Beat Award recognizes companies that are creating new and innovative products and services for the broadcasting and postproduction industries. The MPEG Series was judged a winner according to award criteria including originality, improvement on existing technology, the inventive qualities of the product, and whether the technology represented a groundbreaking advancement.

Providing functionality critical for facilities migrating toward IP-oriented distribution networks, Wohler's MPEG Series monitors decode and provide convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from MPEG-2/4 ASI and Ethernet IP streams, as well as 3G/HD-SDI inputs. To meet broadcasters' increasing need for stream-based monitoring, the MPEG video monitors identify, decode, and display in high resolution both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals (input via BNC or Ethernet) while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, PID, EIT, and NIT data (both ATSC and DVB tables) for each selected stream.

Further information about Wohler and the company's products is available at www.wohler.com.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Links:

www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-BroadcastBeatEditorsChoiceWinner.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-TVTechnologyEuropeBestofShowWinner.jpg

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-MPEG-4290-VideoMonitor.jpg

Photo Caption: Wohler MPEG-4290 Video Monitor

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-iON.jpg

Photo Caption: iON(TM) Remote Broadcast Monitoring Solution