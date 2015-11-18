Wohler Updates Strategic Focus and Announces New CEO

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nov. 17, 2015 -- Wohler Technologies today announced a new CEO and an update of its strategic shift to IP and software-centric designs. Both changes will better enable the company and its customers to anticipate and accommodate industry trends and opportunities, particularly the ongoing migration toward IP delivery of audio and video.

In April 2015, Wohler launched the iAM-MADI multichannel monitoring system, the first in a series of new products featuring a software-defined design. This architectural shift benefits Wohler customers in two ways:

By enabling Wohler to develop and deliver additional features faster than hardware-centric designs allow. As a result, Wohler customers will enjoy early-adopter benefits, such as being able to take advantage of new industry protocols and formats soon after those standards are finalized.

By giving customers the flexibility to buy only the features they initially need and later add others via software upgrades as their requirements evolve. This design enables customers to deploy a best-in-breed solution and then build on that foundation for years, thus avoiding the expense of periodic forklift upgrades to replace rigid, limited products.

To expand the iAM line and develop additional software-defined products, Wohler is increasing its investments in software engineers and product management. This expertise will enhance Wohler's ability to identify emerging customer needs, leverage new industry standards, and then develop products and features that serve those market opportunities.

Wohler also is widening its capabilities surrounding technologies such as AES67, Aspen, and Dante to meet growing customer demand for IP-based audio, video, and data monitoring solutions.

Wohler has promoted Michael Kelly to president and CEO, effective immediately. Kelly joined the company in January 2007 and most recently served as the executive vice president of finance and planning.

During that time, Kelly was instrumental in two acquisitions and, in his planning capacity, helped develop strategies and tactics in all areas, including design, engineering, marketing, sales, manufacturing, and post-sales service. As president and CEO, he will focus on completing development of the iAM line and adding to the engineering team in order to promote further product development.

"Our shift toward software-defined solutions ensures that Wohler customers will continue to have the leading-edge tools they need to work more efficiently and effectively than ever," Kelly said. "The market's positive response to iAM-MADI confirms this strategy, and we look forward to launching additional iAM products in the first quarter of 2016."

After nine years as Wohler president and CEO, and 21 total years with the company, Carl Dempsey is departing his day-to-day operating role to pursue other interests. He is expected to stay on Wohler's board of directors.

Information about Wohler and its product portfolio is available at www.wohler.com.

