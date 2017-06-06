Wohler Technologies Appoints Kaunser Dar As Regional Sales Manager for India and the Middle East

SAN FRANCISCO, JUNE 6, 2017 - Wohler Technologies, leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce it has named Kaunser Dar as Regional Sales Manager for India and the Middle East. Dar will be responsible for overseeing and managing sales in territories within the region.





Dar will focus on developing this important geographic region by leading initiatives that introduce Wohler's new product lines, enhance interactions with end users, dealers and systems integrators and help keep Wohler at the forefront of the evolving needs and trends of its users within the broadcast industry. Working with sales and marketing, Dar will continue the expansion of the company's customer base in India and the Middle East and keep customers closely informed of groundbreaking new developments as they launch.

"We are excited to welcome Kaunser to our team and look forward to working with him to further expand our presence in India and the Middle East as we continue to develop our business there," says Craig Newbury, vice president of sales, Wohler Technologies. "Kaunser comes to us with many years of experience in the broadcast industry, including significant experience with our own product range and we look forward to the contribution he will make especially as we continue the expansion of our signal monitoring solutions."





Most recently, Dar worked as a senior account manager for a New Delhi based broadcast solutions provider, "Joining the Wohler family as the new regional sales manager in India and the Middle East is an exciting opportunity," says Dar. "Wohler is an outstanding company that continues to innovate and expand its product lines, adapting to the ever-changing trends in the broadcast industry. I look forward to making a positive contribution to the company, introducing exciting new products to our users and educating professionals in the region about what the Wohler brand has to offer."





Information about Wohler and its product portfolio is available at www.wohler.com.





About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Creating the first in-rack audio monitoring product over 30 years ago, Wohler Technologies continues to develop critical pieces of signal monitoring technology. Adapting to the evolving standards and needs of modern professionals, the company is a leader in providing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced audio, video and data monitoring including powerful Audio and Video over IP capabilities. Wohler's cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring for a developing range of signal types, such as Dante(tm), Ravenna(tm)/AES67, MPEG2/4, UHD/4K and SMPTE 2022-6.





Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world's finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.





