Wohler to Roll Out Significant New Version of Tachyon Wormhole Media Retiming Solution

With New Application-Specific UI and Ability to Retime Content Segments, Users Can Further Expand ROI and Increase Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jan. 20, 2015 -- Wohler Technologies today announced plans for a new release of Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM), a joint venture of Wohler and Cinnafilm(R) that provides automated file-based retiming and standards conversion in a single, award-winning appliance. With significant new technical capabilities such as segmented retiming and a new application-specific user interface, the upgraded Tachyon Wormhole media retiming appliance will ensure that broadcasters can achieve maximum ROI by creating new workflow efficiencies and expanding the revenue potential of content.

"As in any industry, time is money in broadcasting -- whether it's time expressed as ad sales or the time saved by automating a resource-intensive process," said Craig Newbury, vice president of sales, RadiantGrid, at Wohler. "Tachyon Wormhole gives time back to broadcasters and dramatically enhances the business value and ROI offered by a media retiming function, without affecting the viewer's experience. The improvements we're incorporating into the new Tachyon Wormhole release will make the process of retiming even more flexible and efficient, resulting in greater opportunities to generate revenue whilst saving overall cost."

Wohler's RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) provides the processing engine for the Tachyon Wormhole appliance, which runs Cinnafilm's award-winning Tachyon algorithms. Tachyon Wormhole enables a plus or minus run-time adjustment of media assets by content owners or broadcasters while preserving the overall viewer experience including not only video and audio quality, but also closed caption integrity. By shortening or lengthening the run-time of program content, providers can meet the time requirements of a network without undertaking time-consuming, hands-on editing.

Among the significant new enhancements to Tachyon Wormhole is segmented retiming. Rather than retime the file as a whole, operators can use time codes to designate certain regions or segments of a media file to be retimed. In this manner, users can also exclude certain segments from retiming. For example, this functionality would allow the operator to prevent an opening credit sequence from being adjusted.

The new release of Tachyon Wormhole also will include an application-specific user interface that gives users a straightforward mechanism for preparing and launching a retiming project.

The new version will be on display at the HPA Tech Retreat, Feb. 9-13 in the Demo Room at space number 414.

Tachyon Wormhole is available directly from Wohler Technologies and from a select network of value-added resellers. The new version 2 release is available now. More information about Tachyon Wormhole, including a list of resellers, is available at www.retime.tv.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-Tachyon-Wormhole.jpg

Photo Caption: Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) Automated File-Based Retiming Solution