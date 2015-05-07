Wohler Products at KOBA 2015

KOBA 2015

May 19-22, Korea

Wohler Technologies Product Preview

Exhibiting on the Dong Yang Digital (DYD) Booth C210

iAM-MVAM Multifunction Confidence Monitor

Wohler's new iAM-MVAM multifunction confidence monitor is available with either four 4.3-inch displays or two 7-inch displays. Unique in that it can handle inputs from multirate SDI, ASI, and IP interfaces, the iAM-MVAM monitor is an ideal solution for cost-effective, real-time MPEG TS, SDI, and HDMI monitoring. Offering unprecedented flexibility in handling diverse inputs, the iAM-MVAM enables operators to monitor incoming signals, internal transport signals, and outbound distribution signals with one easy-to-use system.

Free from codec limitations, iAM-MVAM offers robust capabilities without the costly upgrades typically associated with MPEG monitoring equipment. The iAM-MVAM decodes and monitors MPEG transport streams carrying MPEG-2 and MPEG-4/H.264 encoded video, along with all associated data tables, for complete confidence. With this remarkable capability, the iAM-MVAM opens the door to monitoring in environments in which monitoring has previously been impractical or cost-prohibitive.

Photo Caption: Wohler iAM-MVAM Multifunction Confidence Monitor

Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) Automated File-Based Retiming Solution

Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) is a file-based retiming solution that enables the automated plus-or-minus run-time adjustment of media assets while preserving not only video and audio quality, but also closed caption/subtitle integrity. Based on the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) running Cinnafilm's award-winning Tachyon algorithms, Tachyon Wormhole allows content owners and broadcasters to meet specific customers' length requirements cost-effectively and efficiently. In many cases, this solution enables users to replace a great deal of expensive specialized hardware with a single server at a fraction of the cost.

Photo Caption: Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) Automated File-Based Retiming Solution

AMP2-E16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

The AMP2-E16V monitor's feature list continues to be the longest in the industry, yet the product is operated with one-touch simplicity. In addition to its top-quality audio system, it features simultaneous multiformat monitoring, quick program selection, instant stereo downmix, loudness monitoring, internal channel mixing including SDI re-embedding, and audio delays. The monitor also includes a wide variety of meter scales and ways to view meters, video, and Dolby or SMPTE 2020 metadata.

The AMP2-E16V offers Dolby Zoom, Dolby E line position, and CRC error monitoring, as well as automatic system configuration based upon signal inputs, 32 system-configuration presets, an internal help system, and software updates via Ethernet. Audio processor card options facilitate easy configuration for multiple SDI, AES I/O, and analog I/O signals with connections to external surround systems.

An AVB Monitoring Option card allows AVB channels to be mixed, level-adjusted, and monitored alongside AES, SDI, analog, and other input types, and in the same fashion. Further enhancements include new processing modules and newly developed software that expand the feature set and capabilities to include loudness monitoring and extended audio interfacing.

Photo Caption: Wohler AMP2-E16V Audio/Video Processing Monitor

Company Quote:

"KOBA is particularly valuable to us for our outreach to our Korean partners and customers. In addition to our other product highlights, we look forward to showcasing our new iAM Series, which has already been well-received in other parts of the world."

-- Craig Newbury, Vice President of Sales at Wohler

Company Overview:

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

