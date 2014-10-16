Wohler Names Dayan Sivalingam Director of Engineering for Company's RadiantGrid Business Line

SAN FRANCISCO -- Oct. 16, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Dayan Sivalingam has been appointed as the company's director of engineering for the RadiantGrid(TM) business line. In this new role, Sivalingam will be responsible for managing and growing Wohler's file-based solutions engineering team, working with product management and sales to further refine and execute the company's file-based strategy and helping to guide the company's evolution into new markets.

"Dayan's experience in the domain of media processing will bring further speed and agility to our RadiantGrid business in shaping our next generation of products," said Steve Farmer, director of engineering at Wohler. "Over his career he has distinguished himself as both a talented software engineer and an effective leader, and we are confident that we will benefit greatly from both of these strengths."

Prior to joining Wohler, Sivalingam served as engineering manager for software development, new media, at Harmonic, where he was responsible for managing the development team for the company's flagship file-based transcoding and workflow management products. Earlier, he served as the senior software engineer for the Rhozet business unit within Harmonic.

Sivalingam earned his bachelor of science in electrical and electronics engineering from PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore, India, and his masters in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Illinois in Chicago. He is now based in Hayward, California and reports directly to Farmer.

Information about Wohler and its products is available at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

