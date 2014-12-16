Wohler Hires Rodney Hampton as Senior Sales Executive, Time Technology, for the RadiantGrid Business Line

Hampton Brings More Than 15 Years of Time Technology Sales Experience to Role

SAN FRANCISCO -- Dec. 12, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the appointment of Rodney Hampton as senior sales executive, time technology, for Wohler's RadiantGrid line of file-based media transformation solutions. In this role at Wohler, Hampton will focus on growing sales of the company's time technology product and developing the sales distribution channel, extending awareness and adoption of quality media-centric time-reduction and time-manipulation solutions within the North American marketplace.

"We are excited to have an experienced sales specialist such as Rodney join the RadiantGrid team," said Craig Newbury, vice president of sales for Wohler's RadiantGrid business line. "Interest in the Tachyon Wormhole automated retiming solution continues to grow rapidly, and Rodney's experience with past media retiming solutions gives him perfect insight into how best to deliver solutions that will take our customers into the future. Supported by the rest of the team here, Rodney will offer a valuable next-generation solution to a market that he has served for many years."

Hampton brings more than 25 years of high-tech experience to his new role with Wohler. Over a span of more than 15 years, he managed the sale of time technology to major broadcast and cable networks including, Discovery, NBC, ABC, and CNN.

Prior to joining Wohler, Hampton was director of sales and manufacturing at Prime Image, where he managed sales and vendor relationships for the company's Time Tailor video time reduction product. Earlier in his career, he was the strategic planner of product introduction at Micro Power Systems, spearheading the CMOS bipolar chip set that has been deployed in radar systems for the B-1 bomber program. Hampton holds certifications through the Center for Manufacturing Education and American Management Association software development through micro MRP.

Hampton is based at Wohler's San Francisco Bay Area headquarters and reports directly to Newbury.

Information about Wohler and its product portfolio is available at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Caption: Rodney Hampton, Senior Sales Executive, RadiantGrid