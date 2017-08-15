Wohler Highlights Full Range of Products at IBC 2017

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 15, 2017 - Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, will be highlighting its latest audio and video monitoring, metering and IP solutions at IBC 2017 (Stand 8.A54). Wohler will have its full range of products at the show, including the iAM Series of IP-based audio and video monitors as well as several of its advanced audio monitoring solutions. This positions the company and its products as a one-stop-shop for top-of-the-line monitoring, metering and IP offerings that cater to the industry's latest signal requirements.



"Wohler continually strives to ensure that its customers can seamlessly transition towards new signal types," says Craig Newbury, Vice President of Sales, Wohler Technologies. "Our complete range of solutions provide a full suite of offerings for existing monitoring, as well as the industry's evolving standards. With continual updates and licensable options, we can provide greater value by enhancing product features available to our users. We look forward to showcasing our complete offerings at IBC and meeting with existing and potential international customers."



The iAM Series monitors, including iAM-AUDIO, iAM-MIX and iAM-VIDEO, incorporate high-quality hardware with powerful upgradable software components combined with an on-board Web server. This allows multiple units on the same network to be monitored, controlled and updated via a browser-based user interface and via API calls from 3rd party connected devices. The iAM Series uses small form-factor pluggable (SFP) slots to enable simple adaptation of interfaces and a wide selection of signal I/O. The overall variety of audio and video metering options supported includes analog, AES3 and MADI inputs, and options for Video over IP formats (MPEG2 TS and SMPTE 2022), AoIP formats (Dante, Ravenna, AES67), 3G/HD/SD-SDI as well as a growing range of additional I/O options via its SFP interface.



Wohler's iAM-MIX features an ultra-intuitive front-panel control surface for multi-channel mixing and monitoring, which is ideal for non-technical operators. It allows users to monitor a MADI stream with 64 audio channels, all through one device that is simple to operate and easily accessible. iAM-AUDIO's touch-panel interface allows for intuitive command and control of the unit and new I/O options, including Dante and Ravenna, combined with rich data displays and Wohler's world-renowned audio monitoring. iAM-VIDEO picks up where the iAM-AUDIO started and adds extensive video monitoring including MPEG2 TSoIP, MPEG2 TSoASI, SMPTE 2022-6 and more.





Wohler will also showcase several of its low cost audio monitoring solutions at the show, including its AMP1-8-M, AMP1-2SDA and new modules for its AMP2-216V Series. The AMP1-8-M offers fast, intuitive operation for monitoring SDI audio in the most demanding production applications at an aggressive price-point. Ideal for in-studio or remote productions, the AMP1-8-M provides instantaneous selection and summing of any four SDI audio pairs.





For those looking for essential monitoring capabilities in environments, including OB truck/vans and network/station facilities, the AMP1-2SDA offers Wohler's high-quality audio monitoring in a compact 1RU 2-channel version. Its simple-to-use design offers the capability to select from any available channel pair to monitor.





The latest AoIP modules, including Dante and Ravenna/AES67, for the AMP2-16V Series adds audio-over-IP monitoring functionality to the world's best-selling and most powerful monitor. It is a 16-channel, 2-RU A/V workstation with a complete suite of tools for analyzing and managing audio quality, level and loudness, metadata and more. These modules allow existing users to begin monitoring audio using Dante or Ravenna/AES67 without a significant additional investment and without changing their existing workflows.





In addition to its own stand at IBC (Stand 8.A54), Wohler will also have a presence within the HHB Communications stand as well (Stand 8.D56).





Information about Wohler and its product portfolio is available at www.wohler.com.





About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Creating the first in-rack audio monitoring product over 30 years ago, Wohler Technologies continues to develop critical pieces of signal monitoring technology. Adapting to the evolving standards and needs of modern professionals, the company is a leader in providing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced audio, video and data monitoring including powerful Audio and Video over IP capabilities. Wohler's cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring for a developing range of signal types, such as Dante(tm), Ravenna(tm)/AES67, MPEG2/4, UHD/4K and SMPTE 2022-6.





Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world's finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.





All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.





For additional news items, follow Wohler's social media sites:

http://twitter.com/Wohler

http://www.facebook.com/WohlerTechnologies

http://www.linkedin.com/company/wohler-technologies