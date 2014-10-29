Wohler and Cinnafilm Tachyon Wormhole Automates TV Program Retiming for Joyce Meyer Ministries

'Enjoying Everyday Life' Program Can Be Adapted to Meet Requirements of Trinity Broadcast Network Without Costly and Time-Consuming Re-editing

SAN FRANCISCO -- Oct. 28, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Joyce Meyer Ministries (JMM), producer of the popular Christian television program "Enjoying Everyday Life," has deployed the Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) file-based media retiming solution to adapt the program for broadcast on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN). A joint venture of Wohler and Cinnafilm(R), Tachyon Wormhole provides JMM with an efficient and cost-saving solution for meeting the timing and standards conversion requirements of its partner networks while preserving video and audio quality, as well as the integrity of closed captioning.

Based on the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) running Cinnafilm's award-winning Tachyon algorithms, Tachyon Wormhole allows content owners or broadcasters to adjust the runtime of media assets by up to plus or minus 10 percent without materially altering the viewer's experience of the program.

"As the world's largest religious network, TBN is a very important outlet for 'Enjoying Everyday Life.' Having our programming carried on the network has opened up a vast new audience for our ministry," said Eric Grau, broadcast manager, Joyce Meyer Ministries. "We create more than 300 unique episodes of the show each year at a length of 28:30, but TBN requires 27:30. Without Tachyon Wormhole, we would have to edit each of these shows individually for length -- incurring higher costs and straining our team's workload. But this remarkable tool handles the time compression automatically and without any dropped frames, noticeable artifacts, or degradation of the original material."

With a 4K-capable video pipeline, Wohler's RadiantGrid software platform serves as the file-based processing framework that integrates retiming of closed-captioning data, audio retiming, and pitch correction into the Tachyon Wormhole video processing workflow. The turnkey Tachyon Wormhole system can process up to two video assets simultaneously while synchronously handling up to 64 channels of audio, along with CEA-608 and -708 and SMPTE 436M and 360M caption data. Users simply select a target runtime by choosing a specific length or by entering a percentage adjustment.

At JMM, Tachyon Wormhole automates 100 percent of the ministry's time-compression processes, including high-quality de-interlacing of interlaced video streams, as well as phase-correlated motion analysis of the stream to determine content movement and to calculate where the content should land in order to meet the reduction in runtime. In addition, Tachyon Wormhole provides automatic retiming and pitch correction of audio, retiming of closed captions, and automatic transcoding.

"'Enjoying Everyday Life' is a tremendously popular program, airing around the world on more than 500 stations and networks in more than 70 languages," said Craig Newbury, vice president of sales, Wohler. "As our very first customer for Tachyon Wormhole, JMM has saved significant time and money through the ability to time-compress content within an automated process. This is a big win for a non-profit organization, and it's a prime example of the benefits of this new evolution in file-based retiming."

