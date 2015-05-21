Wohler Adds Minnetonka Audio's AudioTools Server to RadiantGrid to Boost Audio-Processing Capabilities

AudioTools Server Now Shipping With RadiantGrid Platform

SAN FRANCISCO and MINNETONKA, Minn. -- May 18, 2015 -- Wohler Technologies and Minnetonka Audio today announced that Wohler's RadiantGrid(R) Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) now includes Minnetonka Audio's AudioTools Server, an enterprise software system designed to solve and automate even the most sophisticated audio tasks. The integration gives RadiantGrid users additional access to Minnetonka's file-based audio-processing options.

Wohler's RadiantGrid technology leverages TrueGrid(TM) file-based processing to manage and accelerate the performance of multiple simultaneous tasks across multiple machines in a media transformation process that is simpler, faster, and dramatically more efficient than alternative solutions. The platform offers broadcasters a variety of powerful tools that boost the efficiency of file-based workflows for multiplatform media delivery. RadiantGrid's media-processing engine parallelizes complex audio processing alongside the video at unprecedented speeds.

AudioTools Server has become the No. 1 enterprise-level platform for automated and unattended file-based audio processing and has helped broadcasters add audio analysis and management processes to their existing video-centric, file-based environments. AudioTools Server adds a full complement of audio-processing expertise and workflows including comprehensive file-based loudness control, Dolby E automation, movie adaptation, and more.

"Our companies have been working together to combine our best-in-class technologies, and this integration is one result of that effort. By adding AudioTools Server to the RadiantGrid platform, we are giving our customers a larger selection of audio options that, in turn, gives them more control than ever over their audio, all in one place," said Craig Newbury, vice president of sales and marketing for Wohler Technologies. "Our technologies come together to create an integrated audio and video solution that's unique to our industry."

"RadiantGrid's flexible file-based architecture is a perfect fit for AudioTools Server," said Markus Hintz, vice president of global sales and business development for Minnetonka Audio Software. "We are looking forward to solving even more complex real-world workflow issues together."

Information about Wohler and its product portfolio is available at www.wohler.com. Information about Minnetonka Audio can be found at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.

# # #

About Minnetonka Audio Software

An award-winning solutions provider for motion picture, video, broadcast, game, and optical disc production, Minnetonka Audio Software creates essential technology for the world's top media professionals. Its revolutionary AudioTools Server is the file-based software alternative to hardware program optimizers, bringing expert audio automation to existing media production infrastructures. Their AudioTools Server and SurCode product lines support the full array of audio codecs, file types, and standards for CD, DVD, Blu-ray(TM), broadcast, and digital television. The company is a leading provider of OEM audio solutions as well as file-based QC and loudness control. Spanning more than two decades of operation, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company has a subsidiary in Germany and an international network of distributors and channel partners who share its commitment to quality and service. More information is available at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-RadiantGrid.jpg

Photo Caption: RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM)