WKYT honored with six Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On the 110th anniversary of broadcasting pioneer Edward R. Murrow’s birth, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced Wednesday that WKYT is the winner of six regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism.

With its record six wins, WKYT won more Edward R. Murrow Awards than any Kentucky broadcaster and more than all the other television stations in the state combined. In addition, WKYT is the first television station in its region to receive an award for innovation.

Newscast: In the wake of a round of severe weather across Kentucky on March 1, 2017, it was all hands on deck as WKYT covered the impact of what Mother Nature left behind. To show viewers a first-hand look at the damage, WKYT’s Sam Dick and Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey stepped out from behind the anchor desk to be part of the reporting from the field.

Website: For the fourth time since 2010, WKYT received honors for its coverage of news, weather and sports on wkyt.com which continued its mission to deliver more interactive storytelling.

Breaking News: As the nation’s attention turned to the violence that erupted as Charlottesville, Va., relocated its Confederate statues, Lexington’s mayor announced plans to do the same. The decision sparked fierce debate, fears of similar violent protests, and the swift removal of the statues a month later.

Hard News: While it took 17 years to find justice, Michelle Kuiper used her experience as a rape survivor to help others across Kentucky. In a story by WKYT investigative reporter Miranda Combs and photographer/producer Barton Bill, WKYT profiled Kuiper’s crusade for tougher laws to prevent sexual assaults from ever happening.

Feature Reporting: Reporter Emilie Arroyo introduced viewers to how a long-lost son helped bring together high school sweethearts after life took them in different directions decades ago.

Innovation: With respect toward the legacy of the station and the evolution of a product for today’s news consumer, WKYT continued to innovate in 2017 by further developing the market’s only investigative unit and finding unique ways to make newscasts and digital content more engaging.

“I’m proud of the work that all of our team members do on a daily basis, but I have to say that winning six Murrow Awards in one year is really a special honor for all of us at WKYT,” said Chris Mossman, WKYT vice president and general manager.

Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.

“It is great to see our work recognized by RTDNA,” said WKYT News Director Robert Thomas. “While two of the awards are the result of achievement by individuals, four are the direct result of collective teamwork which means everyone across the entire station played a role in our success.”

This year, RTDNA awarded 785 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 16 categories after receiving a record 4,400 entries.

In the Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, WKYT is judged against television stations in markets 50 and smaller across Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. Regional winners advance to compete on the national level.

“At a time when it’s fashionable to bash so-called mainstream media, it’s more important than ever to recognize the extraordinary work of dedicated journalists who serve communities across our country,” said RTDNA Chairman Scott Libin. “In cities large and small, representing a wide variety of ownership groups, these news organizations show why Americans trust local journalists to report fairly and accurately about issues that matter.”

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow’s pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name. Murrow Award recipients demonstrate the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the electronic news profession.