Wisycom Takes a Trip Around the World to Go on Location with Four Sound Pros

ROME, AUGUST 24, 2015 – As the designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, Wisycom is utilized by industry leaders to achieve impeccable results during projects. Many sound professionals prefer Wisycom thanks to its highly-regarded line of equipment and dedication to its customer’s needs. From documentaries and feature films to commercial and musical productions, Wisycom provides unparalleled products to experts in the industry.

Matt Brodnick, a Production Sound Mixer from BAMFSOUND, a company providing audio services for narratives, documentaries and more, integrates Wisycom in his core location audio kit, which was most recently used for a cross-country documentary in the United States. For this particular project, Brodnick and his partner Ferdinand Almalvez used four Wisycom MCR42 UHF Camera Receivers and eight MTP40S Bodypack Transmitters. This equaled four channels of wireless, with one or two boom microphones overhead. Also employed was Wisycom’s UPK Infrared Programming Kit. With extremely short notice before the trip began, they felt stress-free in an otherwise tense situation thanks to their Wisycom products.

“We were invited to be a part of a cross-country documentary only one day prior to the crew’s departure,” says Brodnick. “Usually this would mean having to research the best frequency groups for every location and coordinating a lot of equipment, but with Wisycom’s system of products, we were able to get up and go. We bypassed quite a few problems thanks to Wisycom’s wideband of frequency. We didn’t have to worry about frequency compatibility, wireless range or durability during this long journey. Wisycom’s ENG solution allows us to future-proof our investments in wireless audio.”

James Choong, a Location Sound Recordist for Fatfatjames Location Sound, a company that provides recording, mixing and playback services for feature film, TV series and more, employed Wisycom products during a recent shoot in Germany, which involved sending the host to the top of a large dome. Due to weight restrictions, Choong had to remain on the ground while the Wisycom devices went to the top of the dome. He successfully utilized two Wisycom MCR42 receivers with one Wisycom MTP40S transmitter atop the dome. Choong carries Wisycom products in every gear bag he owns, from his everyday bag to his drama or feature film bag.

“If you listen very carefully, the audio from Wisycom stands out,” says Choong. “In this particular job, I was located on the ground, while the host of the show was on top of a dome the size of the Statue of Liberty. I was not aware of this limitation, but I attached an MCR42 onto a camera that made its way to the very top, while another MCR42 was in my sound bag on the ground. The signal was very clear and the audio was clean the time the talent ascended and descended the dome. With Wisycom, I never worry that the audio will drop out. I can focus on my mic and mixing without any concern.”

Michael Lee, a freelance Production Mixer and Recordist, operated Wisycom products during his latest endeavor for Lenovo Go Places with Yoga in Seoul, South Korea. This assignment had Lee following contestants racing around gathering clues to successfully complete a task. Lee attached two Wisycom MTP40S transmitters onto his team of two, had one MCR42 in his mixer bag and two MPR30-ENG receivers mounted on his camera, a Sony EX3. The Wisycom equipment enabled Lee to work in confidence during the full production.

“My talent had disappeared around a corner and down a slope, but thanks to my Wisycom devices I could still hear them clearly,” says Lee. “I have been getting great results using Wisycom, making my equipment choice for this shoot very easy. Wisycom has excellent line of sight and out of sight audio reception. Their product line has allowed me to travel in confidence whenever I have assignments in different countries. The moment my Wisycom transmitters are switched on, the audio is perfect. With this line of products, I am always able to finish my jobs.”

Matthew Sonnenfeld, a Location Sound Mixer for the company he co-owns with his brother, Four B. Productions, Inc., utilized Wisycom for his most recent project, an independent documentary about United States veterans with Post Traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury. This production relied heavily on Wisycom’s wireless capabilities. For this need, Sonnenfeld employed Wisycom MCR-42 Receivers and MTP40S and MTP41 transmitters. Wisycom’s audio quality and wideband tuning made it possible for Sonnenfeld to travel all over the country gathering clear sound for the narrative.

“I am often in places where wireless needs to be my primary audio solution and for that I need the best sounding and most reliable wireless possible,” says Sonnenfeld. “The fact that Wisycom’s wireless receivers have a wideband and are dual channel makes them easy to travel with. This enables me to utilize my Wisycom devices no matter where I travel. As a tool for my industry, they are solidly made and dependable. From wideband, to pre-coordinated groups, to easy set up, Wisycom has streamlined my wireless workflow.”

When traveling around the world for projects, Wisycom makes on-location audio production seamless granting sound professionals an enjoyable journey.

