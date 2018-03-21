Wisycom Opens Its Doors in The United States

WASHINGTON, D.C., MARCH 21, 2018 - Newly stationed in the nation's capital and offering support for U.S. and Canadian-based customers, Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, announces the launch of Wisycom USA. Led by 25-year industry veteran, Jim Dugan, Wisycom USA will provide unrivaled customer service, support and product delivery for users within the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Canada. Wisycom USA will make its tradeshow debut at NAB 2018 (Booth C856), where the company will showcase a variety of new Wisycom products for the first time in the United States.







"Wisycom brings innovative, best-in-class products to the industry and I am proud to lead the charge in its expansion to the U.S. market," says Jim Dugan, president, Wisycom USA. "Before taking on this role, I had been using Wisycom products and eventually began working with the team in Italy to build what I consider the best antenna systems on the planet. The opening of this office in D.C. is a great step in a new direction. With the ongoing frequency changes in relation to the 600 MHz frequency band, the need for agility in wireless is paramount. I look forward to working with my team and our network of distributors in bringing hassle-free solutions to the entire nation."



Wisycom USA will offer the company's full line of wideband ENG portable devices, studio wireless microphones and antenna distribution products to the U.S. market. The office will focus on service, support and stocking inventory for quick delivery, required by many customers working to satisfy last-minute production decisions and planning. The company will also collaborate with Wisycom's regional dealers to develop cutting-edge technology and software products that focus on the U.S. market.



"One of our main goals is to provide exceptional support to any customers that are weary about the FCC 600Mhz spectrum repack," continues Dugan. "Wisycom products' wideband technology provides the most flexibility on the market. The devices' multiple companding options make our products interoperable with most popular wireless manufacturers equipment. Wisycom is the only manufacturer that integrates wideband technology that is three times the bandwidth of anything else currently available."



The USA office will mirror the parent company based in Italy. Massimo Polo, director of sales and marketing for Wisycom, is excited for the launch of this new location. According to Polo, "I would consider no one other than Jim Dugan to oversee our USA operations. He has been working in this industry for a long time and knows what it takes to provide great customer service and support, something that Wisycom prides itself on. I look forward to watching the Wisycom USA office succeed and grow with the ever-changing broadcast industry."



The USA team will be displaying Wisycom's latest innovations at NAB 2018, including a range of its various wireless and RF products. In addition, the company will feature a limited time promotional discount on Wisycom'sComplete Wireless ENG Bundle. This package, available through its location sound resellers, is a great combination of wireless tools for any location sound operator.



About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom's design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company's Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit http://www.wisycomusa.com/.