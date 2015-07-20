Wisycom Mcr42 Firmware Update Put Through The Paces By First User

LOS ANGELES, JULY 14, 2015 – Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, is pleased to announce that the first user of its MCR42 UHF Camera Receiver with new firmware, Jesse Parker, a Production Sound Mixer, has been working with the product with great results. The updated firmware allows a flawless collaboration with Sound Devices 688 mixer/recorder and its SL-6 SuperSlot™ powering and wireless accessory.

Parker, a Production Sound Mixer at Los Angeles-based ToneMesa Inc., finds the MCR42 with new firmware update to be an asset on projects ranging from reality television to episodic to full-length feature films all over Hollywood and Los Angeles. ToneMesa is a location/post audio service and technology rental company and was the first adopter and integrator of Wisycom products in North America on broadcast television. Parker employs the MCR42 for audio input for his recorders in every production he does.

“The Wisycom MCR42’s are present in each of my kits and I always have one with me,” Parker says. “A key advantage to working with the MCR42 is the ability to quickly find clean frequencies across many channels with no interference, no matter if I am working on a set or in the studio. The MCR42s have also improved the quality of my workflow being that I am accustomed to working digitally.”

The new firmware update [3.5] enables the MCR42 to connect with Sound Devices 688 mixer/recorder, which gives the user new possibilities including audio mixing, recording and wireless receiver control directly from the mixer. With the addition of the 688 mixer/recorder and SL-6 accessory, the MCR42 can use two analog channels or a digital AES3, or it can be managed and monitored by the SuperSlot™ to use all its advanced features, like the ability to probe TV channels for interference on a wide spectrum. The MCR42 comes with Wisycom’s patented PTT [push-to-talk] feature, as well as operation on a wide frequency, up to 230MHz. The DSP board allows analog and digital (AES3) output, with multi-commander compatibilities and other digital features.

Parker utilizes many different pieces of equipment depending on his production needs. A typical set-up includes a Sound Devices 633, 664 and most recently 688 Production Field Mixer with integrated 12 channel recorder coupled with the SL-6. Parker relies on Wisycom as his primary receivers and also employs Wisycom’s MTP41 Pocket UHF Transmitter and MTP40S Wideband Bodypack Transmitter with DPA 4061 Lavaliere Microphones.

“The MCR42 receivers and the MTP41 and MTP40S transmitters are critical to my workflow,” Parker continues. “I am in full control when I am working on a production. The Wisycom MCR42’s have improved many aspects of my work. I am confident in the Wisycom equipment because of their high sound quality and durability. This peace of mind allows me to focus on the many other responsibilities I have on set. I know that no matter where I spend a production day, I am connected to my work, thanks to Wisycom.”

