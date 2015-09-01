Wisycom MAT288 Programmable RF Combiner and MFL Fiberbox BX1-4U Makes European Debut at IBC 2015

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, AUGUST 31, 2015 – Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, will display two products for the first time in Europe for the 2015 IBC Show – the MAT288 Programmable RF Combiner and MFL Fiberbox BX1-4U outdoor RF-Over-Fiber solution (Stand 8.D78).

The MAT288 is evolving wireless microphone configurations for users in the broadcast, film and live production markets. With the MAT288, engineers are able to install all RF equipment in one central location, including receivers, power sources, audio tie lines, line amps and mixers. The antenna is the only equipment that must be placed remotely in the area, studio or zone. The unit operates on a wide-bandwidth, allowing the user a wide range of frequency options. This seamless set-up achieves flawless wireless coverage in all areas.

“The MAT288 is a remarkable addition to the world of wireless audio technology,” says Massimo Polo, Sales & Marketing Director, Wisycom. “The convenience of a centralized location for wireless microphones at a large venue, such as a stadium or theatre, offers many advantages compared to current workflows. The concept of having a shared and scalable resource through a facility is unprecedented.”

Also being displayed at IBC is the MFL Fiberbox BX1-4U outdoor RF-Over-Fiber solution. The MFL Fiberbox BX1-4U outdoor RF-Over-Fiber solution brings the power and functionality of Wisycom’s MFL Wideband Optical Link into a new, heavy-duty casing to withstand the rigors of on-location production. It features an easy-to-read OLED display of optical power, control of remote sites, internal and external loop out filtering options, adjustable gain at all points in the signal chain. It is able to send four RF paths multiplexed over a single strand of single mode fiber and offers control via Ethernet. The Fiberbox’s MFL2 Fiber Module comes equipped with two SC-APC fiber inputs and a CWDM 4 channel with mux/demux Output/Input on a BNC connector. In addition, the unit features an Embedded Gigabit Ethernet data channel. Also included in the Fiberbox is a Dual Power Amplifier with two Carrier x 2W output, one Output combiner — 1 W per carrier as well as a BNC connector and DB25 connector (data/power).

“The MFL RF-over-fiber platform enables its user to successfully control wireless productions due to its extraordinary features,” says Polo. “This unit offers the users the opportunity to set up antenna extenders farther than possible because it is running over fiber. The MFL also has a ruggedized casing that allows it to withstand the harsh handling that comes with being used on-location or during touring. We look forward to showcasing the full capabilities of the MFL and the MAT288 at IBC in September.”

About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom’s design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company’s Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit www.wisycom.com.