Wisycom Introduces New Two Channel MPR52-ENG

BASSANO DEL GRAPPA, ITALY, NOVEMBER 1, 2017 - As designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, Wisycomintroduces its new MPR52-ENG Dual Diversity Receiver. This addition to Wisycom's wide range of products was designed for professional ENG applications.





The new MPR52-ENG now has two built-in diversity receivers with both analogue and digital outputs. With up to 790 MHz bandwidth in the 470/1260 MHz range, the MPR52-ENG features next generation multiband front-end filtering. The software selectable wideband and narrowband DSP-FM operation gives users options based on their project needs. Country specific Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) filters are also available (USA: 935-960 MHz and Japan: 1240-1260 MHz).





The MPR52-ENG features an extreme low noise Voltage-controlled Oscillator (VCO) with ultrafast spectrum scanning for optimal quick and easy setup. The automatic scan and transmitter programming works via infrared technology. This receiver is DSP-based for extreme flexibility and multi-companding operations. It is able to be monitored and controlled through USB and Wisycom Manager 2.0 software, which transforms the MPR52-ENG into a quick and low noise portable spectrum scanner.





Matching the MPR30-ENG receiver offered by Wisycom, the MPR52-ENG features a dual diversity configuration with two whip antennas. This receiver also offers convenient function buttons, including a dedicated frequency scan option. Battery management is flexible as it features standard battery packs that can be charged with the dedicated charger or through the micro-usb-B connector.





"We are excited to present the newest addition to our line of products," says Massimo Polo, Sales & Marketing Director, Wisycom. "Today's broadcast industry is ever-changing and we are happy to provide our customers with the latest options on the market."





Wisycom's MPR52-ENG will be available in Q4 of 2017.





About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom's design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company's Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit www.wisycom.com.