Wisycom Introduces Fiber Solutions to Japanese Market at Inter BEE 2017

TOKYO, NOVEMBER 9, 2017 -Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, will display its Bx1 Fiberbox with MFLC Compact Wideband Optical Link for the first time in Japan at this year's Inter BEE show. Other products to be shown include the brand new MPR52-ENG, recently premiered LBN2/LNN2 UHF Wideband Antenna and the LBP/LNP Wideband Antenna with Amplifier. All of Wisycom's products will be on display with Tech Trust Japan Co., LTD (Booth 1306).





"We look forward to presenting our products to the Japanese market at Inter BEE," says Massimo Polo, sales & marketing director, Wisycom. "Wisycom will be showing the Fiberbox with MFLC for the first time in Japan where we will hopefully receive some welcomed feedback from show attendees. We'll also display the MPR52, LBN2/LNN2 and LBP/LNP, which all provide ease of use and proficiency to our customers' setup, both on location and on tour. This show in Tokyo is the perfect environment to showcase these new products and their features."



The company's Bx1 Fiberbox with MFLC Compact Wideband Optical Link houses the Optical Link in a heavy-duty casing, allowing users to successfully control wireless productions. The MFLC RF-over-fiber platform allows its users to successfully control wireless productions.



Wisycom's new MPR52-ENG has two built-in diversity receivers with both analogue and digital outputs. With up to 790 MHz bandwidth in the 470/1260 MHz range, the MPR52-ENG features next-generation, multiband front-end filtering. The software selectable wideband and narrowband DSP-FM operation gives users options based on their project needs. Country specific Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) filters are also available (USA: 935-960 MHz and Japan: 1240-1260 MHz).



Also on display will be Wisycom's LBN2/LNN2, an Ultra-High-Frequency (UHF) wideband antenna that features Log Periodic Dipole Array (LPDA) and the LBP/LNP, a wideband antenna LPDA with a linear amplifier designed to boost RF signals around 20db.



About Wisycom

