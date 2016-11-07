Wisycom Highlighting Popular Products at NATEXPO 2016

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, NOVEMBER 7, 2016 – Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, will display its favored broadcast products for the first time in Russia. Wisycom’s line-up of products at the show include the MAT288 Programmable RF Combiner, Bx1 Fiberbox with MFLC Compact Wideband Optical Link, MTP41S Wireless Pocket Transmitter and CSI16T Smart Passive Wideband Combiner. All products will be on display at Studitech’s booth (A47), Wisycom’s Russian distributor.

“We are excited to introduce our broadcast products to the Russian market at NATEXPO 2016,” says Massimo Polo, Sales & Marketing Director, Wisycom. “The products we are showcasing bring high-quality audio transmission to any broadcaster’s set-up with ease and efficiency. Wisycom prides itself on exemplary products and innovative designs, and we are thrilled to showcase our popular products at this year’s show.”

The MAT288 allows engineers to install all RF equipment in one central location, placing the antenna only in each remote area, studio or zone. This achieves seamless wireless coverage in all areas. In addition, the unit has a wide-bandwidth operation of 170- to 870-MHz, offering a wide range of frequency options. Each antenna input on the MAT288 has internal antenna on/off, bias on/off and RF gain adjustment switch, or can be initiated through Wisycom’s new remote-controlled low noise amplifier (LNA) technology. Complete control of the RF antenna system is at the fingertips of engineers and technicians. The MAT288 also offers remote management and alarm monitoring via Ethernet.

The MFLC and Bx1 Fiberbox brings the power and functionality of Wisycom’s MFL Wideband Optical Link into a new, heavy-duty casing to withstand the rigors of on-location production. It features an easy-to-read OLED display of optical power, control of remote sites, internal and external loop out filtering options and adjustable gain at all points in the signal chain. It is able to send four RF paths multiplexed over a single strand of single mode fiber and offers control via Ethernet. In addition, the unit features an Embedded Gigabit Ethernet data channel. Also included in the Fiberbox is a Dual Power Amplifier with two Carrier x 2W output, one Output combiner — 1W per carrier as well as a BNC connector and DB25 connector (data/power).

The MTP41S is an ultra-compact pocket transmitter that is specially designed for professional wireless microphone applications, including broadcast, film, location sound and live sound reinforcement. The biggest feature of the MTP41S is the integrated hardware limiter, which has been added to standardize performance in Wisycom’s bodypack transmitter product line. The limiter acts as a variable attenuator maintaining a distortion less than 0.3 percent, without lost quality. The MTP41S presents users with up to 232MHz bandwidth in 470/798-MHz range, offering a wide range of frequency options. Setup is easy and fast via an OLED display, a gain/frequency button and a ‘joggle’ selector. It also offers user-selectable multi-companding systems: ENR (noise optimized) or ENC (voice optimized).

The company will also be featuring its CSI16T Smart Passive Wideband Combiner, which communicates with Wisycom’s MTK952N Transmitter through coaxial inputs. The CSI16T works up to 3W of power and allows smart power management, ensuring automatic transmitter compensation for any combiner loss by raising power accordingly, while simultaneously keeping limits on the output port.

About Wisycom

