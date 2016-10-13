Wisycom Features Popular Products at Inter BEE 2016

TOKYO, OCTOBER 13, 2016 – Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, will display its brand new ACM50 Battery Charger, along with its popular MAT288 Programmable RF Combiner and Bx1 Fiberbox with MFLC Compact Wideband Optical Link at this year’s Inter BEE show. All Wisycom’s products will be on display at Tech Trust Japan Co., LTD (Booth 2104).

“We are excited to bring our products to the Japan market at Inter BEE,” says Massimo Polo, Sales & Marketing Director, Wisycom. “The ACM50, MAT288 and Fiberbox with MFLC all bring ease and efficiency to any user’s setup, whether they are on location or on tour. Wisycom prides itself on creating in-demand products with innovative designs, and we are thrilled to showcase our products at this year’s show in Tokyo.”

Wisycom’s ACM50 is a lithium battery charger that is capable of charging up to 10 batteries simultaneously. This new device was designed with the rack-based user in mind. At 19 inches and 1.60 kg, the ACM50 can be easily mounted and dismounted from any rack. The ACM50 is made from aluminum and sports two LED indicators under each charging slot, allowing users to view the status of their batteries. It takes two hours to fully charge one battery and the unit is powered via an AC or DC connector.

Also on display at Inter BEE with be Wisycom’s popular MAT288 Programmable RF Combiner and Bx1 Fiberbox with MFLC Compact Wideband Optical Link. The MAT288 allows engineers to install all RF equipment in one central location, including receivers, power sources, audio tie lines, line amps and mixers. The unit operates on Wisycom’s wide-bandwidth, giving its user a broad range of frequency options. Wisycom’s Bx1 Fiberbox houses the MFLC Compact Wideband Optical Link in a heavy-duty casing. The MFLC RF-over-fiber platform allows its users to successfully control wireless productions.

About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom’s design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company’s Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit www.wisycom.com.