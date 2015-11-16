Wisycom Debuts New Combiner and Wideband Antenna at Inter-BEE 2015

CHIBA CITY, JAPAN, NOVEMBER 16, 2015 – Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, will feature two brand-new products at the booth managed by the company’s Japanese distributor Tech-Trust at Inter-BEE 2015 (Hall 1, Booth 1213). The new products to be debuted are the CSI16T Passive Wideband Combiner and ADN/ADNA Wideband UHF Omnidirectional Antenna.





Wisycom’s CSI16T Passive Wideband Combiner is designed to work up to 3W of power. The combiner communicates flawlessly with Wisycom’s MTK952N Transmitter through coaxial inputs and allows a smart power management. As a result, combiner losses are automatically compensated through the transmitter. This RF combiner operates on a 470-800MHz wideband and is able to combine 16 inputs to 4/2/1 outputs through a three position selector on the front panel, [4:1] 4x, [8:1] 2x, or [16:1] 1x.





Also on display will be Wisycom’s new ADN/ADNA Wideband UHF Omnidirectional Antennas. Both versions of the antenna provide enhanced reception. The ADN antenna provides approximately 3.2 dBi gain; the booster version of the antenna (ADNA) provides gains up to 18dB in 1dB step. The black matte finished antennas are made with epoxy fiberglass (copper/clad) and weigh 450g. The antennas are fitted with N connectors and are also able to be adapted to work with a BNC connector.





“We are happy to provide our users with new products to further extend the reach of their Wisycom wireless systems,” says Massimo Polo, Sales & Marketing Director, Wisycom. “Our new combiner is designed to facilitate more RF channels, while the ADNA antenna strengthens their reception. These two products are significant additions to the world of wireless audio technology.”





The MCR42S UHF Camera Receiver will be also a highlight of Inter-BEE due to its capability to collaborate with Sound Device’s 688 Mixer and SL-6 powering and wireless system using Sound Device’s SuperSlot™ technology thanks to the new Wisycom SLK42-IKSS SuperSlot/Unislot Mount Adapter. Tech-Trust is also a distributor for Sound Devices, allowing both companies to highlight their technology partnership at this year’s show.





“It is exciting to be sharing space with Sound Devices at this year’s show,” says Polo. “Our technology collaboration with Sound Devices has been well-received by sound professionals around the world and it is fantastic to be able to work with a top company to provide best-in-class products to the audio industry. We are anticipating an all-around great show and look forward to meeting potential clients and speaking with other top company’s in the industry.”





Other Wisycom products on display at the Tech-Trust Booth will be the MTP41S Pocket Wireless Transmitter, MAT288 Programmable RF Combiner and MFL Fiberbox BX1-4U Outdoor RF-Over-Fiber solution.





About Wisycom



Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom’s design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company’s Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit www.wisycom.com.