Wisycom Deals Out New Firmware at NAB 2016

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 18, 2016 – Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, is pleased to announce its updated firmware for the MTK952 Dual Transmitter at NAB 2016 (Booth C2945).

Created for ENG and broadcast applications, the MTK952 is a versatile dual transmitter capable of working in a wide UHF bandwidth and generating narrow-band modulations with high quality and low spurious emissions. The updated firmware integrates Wisycom’s new ENS compander, enabling collaboration with the company’s new MPR50-IEM and popular MPR30-IEM.

Additionally, this new firmware gives functionality through added factory presets that will be helpful for quick setup during on-location broadcasts. The new menu options can be controlled through the hardware, making the MTK952 a user-friendly device.

“We worked to make sure that the new firmware is intuitive for our users,” says Massimo Polo, Sales & Marketing Director, Wisycom. “Wisycom is proud to provide sophisticated technology that is also functional in various applications. We are thrilled to be at this year’s NAB show, displaying our products alongside other industry leaders.”

Also making their U.S. debut at NAB 2016 will be the MTP41S Pocket Wireless Transmitter and CSI16T Smart Passive Wideband Combiner. The company will also have a full range of broadcast devices on display at their booth, including the popular MAT288 Programmable RF Combiner.

About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom’s design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company’s Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit www.wisycom.com.