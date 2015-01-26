Winter Storm Juno: A Historic Blizzard

WHAT: In anticipation of Winter Storm Juno, The Weather Channel has positioned 10 meteorologists across 5 cities to keep viewers informed, prepared and safe during this severe weather event. At least 28 million people are under the blizzard warnings. An additional 11 million people are under winter storm warnings.

The New York City area is forecast to see a foot or more of heavy snow. Parts of eastern and southern New England, including Boston, Providence, Rhode Island and Portland, Maine, have the potential to see up to 2 feet of snow. The snow will be accompanied by blizzard or near-blizzard conditions.

The network’s non stop live coverage continues Monday and Tuesday. Digital coverage will feature live streaming on weather.com and mobile web, a breaking news module on mobile, and a live blog on weather.com with all of the latest forecasts and updates.

WHEN: Winter Storm Juno will be a major snowstorm for the Northeast Monday through Tuesday night, lingering into Wednesday morning. Live coverage began Sunday evening with a special report and continues Monday at 5 a.m. with Wake Up With Al.

WHO/WHERE: Live coverage from the field team will include:

· Sam Champion - New York City

· Jen Carfagno - New York City

· Stephanie Abrams - New York City

· Jim Cantore - Boston

· Keith Carson - Boston

· Dave Malkoff - Boston

· Chris Warren - Providence, RI

· Reynolds Wolf - Philadelphia

· Mike Seidel - Plymouth, MA

· Raegan Medgie - Long Island

*Locations subject to change

