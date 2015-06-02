Winston Baker’s 3rd Annual Film Finance Forum China to Discuss Nation’s Growing Market

Los Angeles – June 3, 2015 – Leading global producer of entertainment finance conferences Winston Baker eagerly anticipates their 3rd Annual Film Finance Forum China, to be hosted at the Shanghai Exhibition Center and the Crowne Plaza in Shanghai, China during the 18th Shanghai International Film Festival on June 16, 2015.

The latest event in Winston Baker’s highly successful international Film Finance Forum® series will feature a speaking faculty of seasoned leaders from American, Chinese and international entertainment industries who will discuss China’s growing film market. These top executives will address the expanding presence of China’s online giants in the business and the future of the country’s local film production, and consider the implications of the growing alliance between Hollywood and China through a case study of the recent deal between Hunan TV and Lionsgate. The conference’s program is designed to educate and connect high-level financiers, filmmakers, and other leaders in the entertainment business.

The forum will feature A Keynote Conversation with IMAX, delivered by industry juggernaut Rich Gelfond, the Chief Executive Officer of IMAX. Under Gelfond’s leadership, IMAX recently announced its plans for a Hong Kong IPO for its booming business in China, news that sent the company’s stock soaring to all-time highs. Winston Baker’s special session is an invaluable opportunity to gain insight into Gelfond’s experience, savvy, and global success.

The conference’s speaking faculty includes other industry power players from top entertainment and finance companies, and professionals who have contributed to such notable and award-winning films as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Sea of Trees, Paranormal Activity,Godzilla, Soul Surfer, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,The Golden Era, The Monkey King: Uproar in Heaven 3D, and more. These experienced and innovative executives include:

· Lindsay Conner, Partner, Co-Chair, Entertainment & Media, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

· Zhao Fang, General Manager, Wanda Media

· William Feng, Chief Representative, China Office, Motion Picture Association

· Stuart Ford, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, IM Global

· Patrick Frater, Asia Bureau Chief, Variety

· Ricardo Galindez, Co-Founder, Island Film Group

· Dave Gibson, Chief Executive Officer, New Zealand Film Commission

· Jason Goldberg, Partner, Covington & Burling LLP

· Tom McGrath, Chief Operating Officer, STX Entertainment

· Schuyler Moore, Partner, Entertainment Department, Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

· Bennett Pozil, Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Banking, East West Bank

· Franck Priot, Chief Operating Officer, Film France

· Eric Rong, President, TIK Films

· Qiu Jie, Chief Executive Officer, Lemous Pictures International

· Stephen Scharf, Partner, O’Melveny & Myers LLP

· Wang Juan, Editor-in-Chief, Tencent Video

· Li Yansong, President, iQiYi Motion Pictures

The Shanghai International Film Festival has become one the most influential film events in the Asian-Pacific area, drawing celebrities, renowned filmmakers, and executives from around the world. Winston Baker’s 3rd Annual Film Finance Forum China offers participants a unique way to forge connections with active industry deal-makers and learn from their experiences.

Sponsors and partners of Winston Baker’s forum include IM Global; O’Melveny & Myers LLP; Motion Picture Association; Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP; East West Bank; Covington & Burling LLP; Island Film Group; Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP; Digital Film Cloud Network; Vine Alternative Investment; The Chinese Film Market and Variety.

About Winston Baker

Winston Baker produces conferences globally for the entertainment industry addressing strategies for finance and growth. In particular, Winston Baker is the leading producer of film finance conferences, successfully creating and organizing the Film Finance Forum ® Series and hosting sold out events across the US, Europe, Asia Pacific, China, and Latin America. At each conference, Winston Baker brings together the most seasoned and successful entertainment executives and financiers to address current trends in the entertainment business. For more information: www.WinstonBaker.com / @WinstonBaker.

