Winston Baker Honors Claudia Bluemhuber at Women of Entertainment Finance Event in Cannes

Los Angeles – May 21, 2015 – Winston Baker, a leading global producer of entertainment finance conferences, successfully hosted their second annual “Women of Entertainment Finance” brunch at the InterContinental Carlton Hotel on May 15 to coincide with the 68th Cannes Film Festival.

Winston Baker founders Katherine Winston and Amy Baker developed the groundbreaking brunch to recognize the women who have been at the forefront of the entertainment industry, creating, financing, producing, distributing, and facilitating content for film, television, and digital platforms.

In celebration of the special event, Winston Baker presented the inaugural Pioneer of the Year Award to Claudia Bluemhuber, a long time speaker and supporter of the Film Finance Forum ® Series. As she presented the award, Amy Baker explained, “We honor Claudia for her work as a producer who is paving the way for female talent and for her innovative work as a film financier.”

Claudia is the CEO and a Managing Partner of Silver Reel Partners. Under her leadership, the company has financed and executive produced 24 feature films, including UNDER THE SKIN, THE RAILWAY MAN, A HOLOGRAM FOR THE KING, SOLACE, FALLEN and UNLOCKED.

Claudia humbly accepted the honor and acknowledged the importance of Winston Baker’s event in promoting women’s contributions to the entertainment business and forging the path towards gender equality in the industry.

Winston Baker has presented a number of top female executives at various forums around the world including Christine Vachon, a producer of Still Alice; Lone Scherfig, the director of An Education; Nansun Shi, a leading producer and distributor from China; Rena Ronson, a top agent at UTA; Celine Rattray, a producer of The Kids Are Alright; Bonnie Voland, the head of marketing at IM Global; Jill Gwen Braginets, the head of finance and operations at Fox Searchlight Pictures; and Donna Smith, the first woman ever to serve as head of physical production for a major movie studio.

