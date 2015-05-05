Winston Baker Celebrates Seven Years and Hosts Top Producers at Film Finance Forum in Cannes

Los Angeles – May 5, 2015 – Today, Winston Baker, the leading global producer of entertainment finance conferences, celebrates its seventh anniversary and has announced their “6th Annual International Film Finance Forum” lineup. Winston Baker will host this momentous event on May 15, 2015, during the 68th Festival de Cannes at the prestigious Carlton Hotel located on the Boulevard de La Croisette in Cannes, France.

"One of our recent keynotes, John Sloss, the founder of Cinetic Media, said it best: ‘Everything is changing - the form of the content, the way it's being financed, the way it's being delivered, the way it's being consumed.’ His sentiment captures why we continue to offer our forums around the world. We need to keep industry professionals informed about the latest money-making trends and strategic developments in the entertainment and media sectors as they relate to finance and revenue generation,” said Katherine Winston, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Winston Baker.

As part of Winston Baker’s Film Finance Forum® series, this unique event will be a half-day program geared towards global strategies for financing films, mitigating risk, aligning interests with partners worldwide, and identifying viable distribution in the age of “watch it when you want and where you want it.”

“We see an increasing number of digital channels entering the market every month," said Ray Bell, serial entrepreneur, Founder/CEO of Digital Film Cloud Network, and a forum speaker. “The move to the cloud is having a profound impact on how film financing, rights licensing, and distribution is and will be performed."

In addition to featuring a session on the latest digital strategies, Winston Baker will be presenting a director’s keynote panel with Lone Scherfig, the director of the award-winning films "An Education", "One Day" and "Italian For Beginners" along with Ariel Vromen, the writer and director of the critically acclaimed film “The Iceman.”

The speaking faculty will also feature producers, distributors, financiers, agents, and executives who have worked on notable and award-winning films such as 12 Years a Slave, American Hustle, Black Swan, Cake, Dallas Buyers Club, Django Unchained, End of Watch, Gosford Park, Iron Lady, Looper, Midnight in Paris, Silver Linings Playbook, The Artist, The Butler, The Constant Gardener, The Hurt Locker, The Imitation Game, The King's Speech, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Zero Dark Thirty and more. These professionals include:

- Ashok Amritraj, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hyde Park Entertainment

- Tom Ara, Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig LLP

- Joseph Calabrese, Global Chair, Entertainment, Sports and Media Practice, Latham & Watkins LLP

- Jeffrey Chan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Distribution Workshop

- Joseph Chianese, Executive Vice President, EP Financial Solutions, Entertainment Partners

- Guillaume de Chalendar, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Media & Entertainment, Bank Leumi

- Cristina Garza, Vice President, Mundial

- David Glasser, President and Chief Operating Officer, The Weinstein Company

- Micah Green, Co-Head, Film Finance and Sales Group, Creative Artists Agency

- Vincent Grimond, Chief Executive Officer, Wild Bunch

- Mark Hutchison, Partner, Nigro Karlin Segal Feldstein & Bolno

- Robert Jones, Co-Managing Director, The Fyzz Facility

- David Jourdan, Senior Vice President, International Business Development, IM Global

- David U. Lee, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Leeding Media

- Yansong Li, President, iQiYi Motion Pictures

- Bill Lischak, Co-President, OddLot Entertainment

- Javier Méndez, Executive Producer and Head of Content, Mediapro Group

- John Penotti, President, Sidney Kimmel Entertainment / Vice Chairman, Ivanhoe Pictures

- Lisa Schwartz, EVP, Distribution, Operations and Business Development, IFC Films and Sundance Selects

- Nigel Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer, Whitehorse Pictures

Every year, the Cannes forum hosts a targeted group of 150 to 200 film financiers, producers, sales agents, buyers, and seasoned advisors. The Winston Baker forum is an effective way to stay connected with active industry deal-makers and make new contacts at a film festival that hosts thousands of people each year.

Sponsors and partners of the forum include IM Global, Digital Film Cloud Network, Vine Alternative Investments, Entertainment Partners, Leumi, Latham & Watkins LLP, Nigro Karlin Segal Feldstein & Bolno, Greenberg Traurig LLP, The Fyzz Facility, FilmFestivals.com, ProductionHub, Stage 32, TrueSpark, Variety, and WIFT Germany.

For more information, visit: http://filmfinanceforum.com/conferences/cannes/. To register now, visit: http://filmfinanceforum.com/conferences/cannes/registration/.

About Winston Baker

Winston Baker produces conferences globally for the entertainment industry addressing strategies for finance and growth. In particular, Winston Baker is the leading producer of film finance conferences, successfully creating and organizing the Film Finance Forum ® Series and hosting sold out conferences across the US, Europe, Asia Pacific, China, and Latin America. At each event, Winston Baker brings together the most seasoned and successful entertainment executives and financiers to address current trends within the entertainment business. For more information: www.WinstonBaker.com / @WinstonBaker.

# # #

CONTACT:

Stephanie Shefler

WINSTON BAKER

(519) 871 - 5191

stephanie@winstonbaker.com