Winners Announced in Point Source Audio $10K Anniversary Giveaway

Petaluma, Calif. — Point Source Audio® (PSA) announced the recipients of their $10K Anniversary Giveaway in celebration of its 10-year anniversary and “give back” initiative to benefit the performing arts. Each of the Grand, Great, and Good prize winners will select from Point Source’s full catalog of miniature microphones and headsets totaling their prize value of $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000 respectively.

The contest was open to public and nonprofit schools, nonprofit performance art and music-driven organizations, community theater and performing arts groups and clubs, and church performance groups. “The award winners exemplified to us how it is possible to use the performing arts to entertain while also magnanimously create goodwill throughout their community,” said James Lamb, President of Point Source Audio. “It is heartwarming to see so much good being done day in and day out by these unsung heroes.”

The $5,000 award is presented to the NewArts Foundation for its work towards youth development. NewArts was founded by Michael Baroody, MD, a resident of Newtown, following the tragedy at the Sandy Hook Elementary School. The foundation’s mission is to empower children in an increasingly challenging world by providing programming to guide children through personalized character development. NewArts is the experiential learning component that is centered around challenging Broadway-style theatrical training. The foundation believes that if students can use the life tools they gain in the A.R.C. program and in the high-pressure and exciting environment onstage in front of thousands of audience members, they can do so readily in everyday life.

The $3,000 award is presented to the University of South Dakota Department of Theatre for its outreach to the Native American community. The University of South Dakota Department of Theatre drives forward arts engagement, diversity and inclusiveness in the region. It brings artistic and educational experiences to the surrounding regions’ native populations and underserved farming populations as part of the university theatre season. Tours of Shakespeare are taken to the local Native American reservations and schools. By doing so it brings an awareness of the arts to areas that typically have no artistic outlet, while also growing its artistic and collaborative bonds and connections with South Dakota Shakespeare Festival and the Black Hills Playhouse.

The $2,000 award is presented to the Chinese Alliance Church of Westchester for bridging cultures through collaboration. The church’s pastors strive for community by bringing together the Chinese church members who commute to “our little church” with the largely Latino community. Their theatrical productions have been the catalyst for this progress. Now, the kids from Ecuador and Peru are working side by side with the Chinese youth whose parents are from Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China.

The contest that began in January was an outlet for the company to give back after thriving for a decade in the audio industry supplying products to theatres, churches and schools. PSA’s vice president of sales and marketing, Yvonne Ho, headed the selection committee and requested that all the entries be delivered for review without identity of the organization so that the merits could be judged solely on the responses submitted. “Having a “blind” reading, if you will, opened our eyes and hearts to organizations that would not have seemed obvious,” explained Ho. “We hope that by highlighting a few of them, many others will be inspired to follow suit.”

To learn more about the Award Winners in the Point Source Audio $10K Anniversary Giveaway please CLICK HERE.

More information about Point Source Audio can be found by visiting www.point-sourceaudio.com.

About Point Source Audio

Point Source Audio (@PSA_audio) manufactures and distributes worldwide their SERIES8 and EMBRACE miniature microphones—a unique line of headset, earworn and earmounted microphones known for their robust bendable boom and waterproof features. The company also holds the patent for the world’s first modular in-ear comms headset that is supporting the hearing health for audio, lighting and camera techs using headsets everywhere from sports to space. As a result of PSA’s pro-audio expertise and its admired reputation for sales and service support, the company has also been named the North American distributor by audio networking companies Digigram and AuviTran. Founded in 2004, Point Source Audio is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif. For more information call (415) 226-1122 or visit www.point-sourceaudio.com. Follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PSA_audio