WIN an EVE Audio Monitor System worth $1,568!

Ventura, CA – German studio monitor manufacturer EVE Audio turns five in May. To celebrate, they are giving away a desktop monitor system worth $1,568. The system includes a set of SC203 professional desktop monitors and a TS107 Thunderstorm subwoofer with remote control. Upon entering, participants can earn multiple bonus entries to increase their chance of winning by referring friends and posting on social media.

Veteran music industry R&D engineer Roland Stenz founded EVE Audio in 2011, relying on more than 25 years of experience in pro audio and loudspeaker design to create EVE’s critically-acclaimed and award-winning line of professional studio monitors.

"When we opened the doors of EVE Audio in 2011, my goal was to re-think and re-engineer each audio component of the professional loudspeaker," said Stenz. "We are very proud to say that the result is the most efficient and accurate monitor used by many audio professionals around the world."

With the recent introduction of their new SC203 desktop loudspeaker, the company offers high-end professional solutions from small-footprint desktop use to large studio main monitoring and for any scenario in between.

For entry, official rules, and more product information, visit: http://splur.gy/r/Qz4Lb.