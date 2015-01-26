William H. Macy Honored With Screen Actors Guild Award® for ‘Shameless’ on Showtime®

NEW YORK – January 25, 2015 – SHAMELESS star William H. Macy was honored this evening with his first series win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as “Frank Gallagher” at The 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® presented by SAG-AFTRA. This is Macy’s second Screen Actors Guild win overall. SHAMELESS airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.



The fifth season of SHAMELESS stars Oscar® nominee and Emmy® and Screen Actors Guild Award winner William H. Macy as pickled patriarch Frank Gallagher and Golden Globe® nominee Emmy Rossum as daughter Fiona. Recently garnering three Emmy® Award nominations in the Comedy category, as well Golden Globe and SAG noms for Macy, SHAMELESS season five finds the Gallaghers dealing with the upsides and downsides of personal growth and urban renewal. As their neighborhood begins a move towards gentrifying, the Gallagher clan tries to reconcile their chaotic past in the hopes of building a better future. Dermot Mulroney, Steve Kazee and Sasha Alexander guest star. The series stars Macy and Rossum, along with Ethan Cutkosky, Emily Bergl, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Jeremy Allen White, Noel Fisher and special guest star Joan Cusack. Based on the long-running hit U.K. series, SHAMELESS is executive-produced by Emmy Award winning television and film producer John Wells, Andrew Stearn, Christopher Chulack, Davey Holmes and Nancy Pimental. Wells developed the series for American television. Paul Abbott serves as executive consultant. SHAMELESS is produced by Bonanza Productions, Inc. in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television.