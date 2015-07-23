William Baldwin Follows His Heart in ‘Lead With Your Heart’ a Hallmark Channel Original Movie World Premiere August 29, 2015

ove guides the way when William Baldwin (“Be My Valentine,” “Gossip Girl”) stars in “Lead With Your Heart,” a two-hour Hallmark Channel Original Movie

World Premiere August 29, 2015 (9PM ET/PT, 8C). Baldwin is also an executive producer on the film, which tells the story of a happily married couple

facing life-changing decisions as they prepare for their next chapter in their marriage. Along with Baldwin, Kari Matchett (“Covert Affairs”), Steven Love

(“Solo”), and Amy Forsyth (“Defiance”) star in this heartwarming romance.

“William Baldwin has long been a friend of the network, and brings his quintessential leading man grace to every production,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming and Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks. “We are thrilled that he is lending his talent both on camera in the starring role, and behind the scenes as an executive producer in ‘Lead With Your Heart.’”

With their youngest son leaving for college in the fall, happily married couple Ben (Baldwin) and Maura (Matchett) prepare for their upcoming chapter as

empty nesters. The couple faces an even larger change when Maura takes a temporary position – and big promotion – in Minneapolis. Ben and Maura miss

one another while living apart, but the distance also shines a light on their differences like never before. When Maura’s temporary position becomes a full

time offer, the couple must decide if they will continue their long distance marriage, or make another change. With the support of their son, Adam (Love) and

daughter, Lacey (Forsyth), Ben and Maura must follow their hearts to make the right decision for their family, and to make this next chapter in their lives a

happy one.

“Lead With Your Heart” is a LWH77 Productions, Inc. production. Howard Braunstein, William Baldwin and Scott Anderson are the executive producers. David Anselmo is the supervising producer and Steve Solomos is the producer. Bradley Walsh directs from a script by J.B. White.

