WICT Announces Call for Nominations for 2018"Woman of the Year" and "Woman to Watch" Awards

Washington, DC - Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) today issued the Call for Nominations for the 2018 Woman of the Year and Woman to Watch honorees. The esteemed awards will be presented at the Touchstones Luncheon<http://cl.exct.net/?qs=2930fffc2007b81f17a513e87dd42779f6456bf18963559744182938eaaba358321aa5dfeb0ffc220076e3af4b4638cf> on Monday, October 15 in New York during the WICT Leadership Conference, held in conjunction with the industry's Diversity Week. The deadline for nominations is Friday, June 15, 2018, at 5:00 pm (Eastern).



The Woman of the Year Award is bestowed on a woman who has made significant contributions throughout her career to her company and the overall cable telecommunications industry. She is a proven leader and asset who shows great resolve to help others along their path. WICT will select one honoree each from a programmer and an operator.



The Woman to Watch Award honors a woman who shows tremendous promise for transforming the industry through her professional accomplishments. She has already demonstrated exemplary leadership skills in her company and a strong dedication to the industry. WICT will select one honoree each from a programmer, an operator and an industry supplier.



"We are proud to recognize and honor the outstanding achievements of our industry's finest leaders through WICT's Woman of the Year and Woman to Watch awards," said Maria E. Brennan, CAE, WICT President & CEO. "As the industry continues to evolve and WICT grows larger, we will once again broaden the scope of our awardees to include Woman of the Year - Operator and Woman of the Year - Programmer, as well as Woman to Watch in the Operator, Programmer and Technology ranks."



A complete list of past honorees is available on the WICT website<http://cl.exct.net/?qs=2930fffc2007b81fbc05239cd19128ed4466d42bba6c33975c89c8470ea989bfe66a946700dfe2116240adc900b6152a>. For more information on the Woman of the Year and Woman to Watch criteria, or to submit nominations, visit the WICT website<http://cl.exct.net/?qs=2930fffc2007b81f96d1d87d3e1c8658f2fcf26009d4cd8f4cc6d575f14559215b7a0cdc231bde5a0bbedf6be9e9ab95>.



About WICT

WICT's mission is to create women leaders who transform our industry. We do this by providing unparalleled professional development programs, commissioning original gender research, and supporting a B2B network that helps advance women. For nearly 40 years, WICT has partnered with cable and technology companies to help build a more robust pipeline of women leaders. Founded in 1979, and now over 10,000 members strong, WICT is the largest and oldest professional association serving women in cable media. Comcast NBCUniversal and Charter Communications are WICT's Strategic Touchstone Partners. Please visit www.wict.org<http://cl.exct.net/?qs=2930fffc2007b81f26314e94dae50326530e3fb8ff12c70c24ba369a81cd41efa37f425f75af22307fb66622608d1be0> or follow @WICT<http://cl.exct.net/?qs=2930fffc2007b81ff454bc55f98ced282c3d6f74f234659084b07b7e65ef34391786532e995a3f65c8f3414c3b475a58> on Twitter for more information.



