WHOSAY Hires Facebook Exec Kat Gates as Senior Creative Director

New York – July 17, 2017 –WHOSAY, the leading influencer marketing company, today announced the hire of Kat Gates as Senior Creative Director. Gates is an award-winning creative with a proven track record of generating meaningful and valuable experiences for consumers across all platforms.

“Kat brings years of extensive advertising agency creative experience to the WHOSAY team ,” said Steve Ellis, CEO, WHOSAY. “In addition, her experience at Facebook reinforces the importance of her unique level of expertise in combining great insight based creative with performance in a mobile-first world.”

In her new role as Senior Creative Director, Gates will join the creative team to elevate ideas and content with a performance-first mindset. Gates joins WHOSAY from Facebook, where she held the role of Creative Director. She has an extensive background in advertising, previously working at Publicis, Saatchi & Saatchi and Leo Burnett, along with Facebook.

Founded in 2010, WHOSAY is the largest and most trusted influence marketer in the world powering marketing campaigns for brands across all verticals, utilizing every level of celebrity and influencer, and delivering measurably superior results to other mobile and social advertising. WHOSAY is built from the best of entertainment, technology and advertising with more than 300 campaigns for 100 major brands.

“WHOSAY understands that the combination of data and creativity can spark amazing ideas,” said Kat Gates. “And combined together we believe that every piece of content should provide value to people and brands.”

Gates has worked on award-winning advertising campaigns such as Always "Like a Girl," and Pampers "Sleep Like a Baby. Gates is also a classically trained cellist from the Peabody Conservatory of Music at Johns Hopkins, and is a fitness instructor at several clubs in NYC. She holds a Bachelor of Arts with Honors in Advertising and Graphic Design from Pratt Institute.