Wholesale Rental House Adds Four FUJINON Zooms to Equipment Roster

Wayne, N.J – Rentex Computer & Audio Visual Rentals, one of the country’s largest wholesale providers of computer, audiovisual and production rental equipment, recently added four FUJINON XA55x9.5 HD zoom lenses to its highly regarded optics inventory. Rentex already has 23 FUJINON XA17x7.6BRM HD ENG-Style lenses in its stock.

Built-in lens support bracket for mounting as well as built-in image stabilization were two of the deciding factors in the selection of the XA55x.

“The built-in lens support allows for a much easier set up and tear down without the cost of purchasing a bracket, which is a huge plus for ourFUJINON XA55x9.5 zoom clientele,” said Don Gaskill, Vice President, Rentex. “Most of our customer applications include events, conferences, and concerts so the built-in optical image stabilization to maintain rock steady close ups for long periods is also a very important feature.”

The FUJINON lenses are rented mainly as part of Rentex’s full studio configuration kit that includes HD video cameras. Customers include video production, audio visual rental, sound, lighting, and staging firms, as well as film conferences and trade show organizations charged with producing high-quality video for conferences, trade shows, meetings, and events. As a wholesale rental provider, Rentex rents its equipment and provides 24/7 technical support.

The XA55x9.5 Box-Style lens is designed for large venues that require tight shots from long distances. It is available with a built-in lens support bracket for mounting on an ENG-style camera. Removing the need for additional camera lens support increases the efficiency of this lens. Also built-in to the XA55x is optical image stabilization, which is ideal for any application where the camera operator must maintain a rock steady close up shot for long periods, such as sporting events, houses of worship, corporate presentations, or concerts.

“We’re thrilled with the growth we’re seeing our lenses receive for live event and conference video production,” said Thom Calabro, director of Marketing and Product Development for the Optical Division of FUJIFILM. “Rentex is a premiere provider to this market and has a great reputation for customer service and wide-ranging, top-of-the-line equipment selection.”

About Rentex

Rentex was founded in 1980 and is one of the largest wholesale providers of computer, audiovisual & production rental equipment in the nation. Rentex supplies many of the nation’s largest companies, tradeshows, meetings and events with complete computer and audio visual rentals and services. Rentals are available nationwide by the day, week, or month. Rentex offers free maintenance and technical support during the entire rental and on-site technical support.

Rentex’ rental fleet contains over 35,000 pieces of equipment. The company routinely handle orders from 1 to 1,000 units from one of its 8 convenient locations across the country.

About FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging

For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook. To receive news and information direct from Fujifilm via RSS, subscribe at www.fujifilmusa.com/rss.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2014, the company had global revenues of $23.9 billion, at an exchange rate of 102 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.