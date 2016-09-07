When Every Pixel Counts: loop light and AV Stumpfl announce strategic partnership

Demonstrating the passion that is needed to create and use products far ahead of any competition “Every Pixel Counts” is a 3-minute video revealing what it takes to develop, manufacture and operate the world’s greatest media server in an entertaining way.

Because every single pixel counts…

Specially filmed at AV Stumpfl®’s research and development area at their headquarters in Wallern, Austria, the video was directed by Matt Finke, owner and founder of loop light and produced in collaboration with (real) staff from loop light and AV Stumpfl. Its release coincides with AV Stumpfl’s presence at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) and its first public screening will take place at the AV Stumpfl stand #8.C58.

The video can be found online at https://vimeo.com/looplight/epc.

Matt Finke is the new AV Stumpfl Brand Ambassador

Matt Finke and his team are creating stunning shows impressing thousands over thousands of people. The loop light team is internationally famous because of their dedication to creativity, performance and sovereignty in their profession as well as their projects. For loop light their equipment is not just a necessary tool – it is the meaning of their very existence.

The passion of the AV Stumpfl team is to develop, manufacture and service the most powerful and highest quality products. They are constantly working hard in pushing the limits of what is physically and technically possible – because it is what they love to do.

The strategic partnership sees both companies will work closely together in the future with the mutual goal to maximise creative possibilities for clients, bringing them to brand new level.

loop light adds Wings Engine Raw media servers to their portfolio

loop light will invest in Wings Engine Raw media servers to be able to offer this platform to their customer shows and installations.

Matt Finke said: “With Wings Engine Raw, our clients have the opportunity to play their content as brilliantly as they imagined it, without any limitations.”

www.avstumpfl.com