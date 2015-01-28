What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Premieres February 7

(Silver Spring, Md.) – The internet is filled with wild videos of people who have unwittingly put science to the test. They’ve wondered what would happen if they attached rockets to a skateboard. And if a concrete canoe can float. And how many leaf blowers it takes to power a homemade hovercraft. Many of these videos garner millions of views because their exploits have failed, often with hilarious consequences. Now, we are experimenting with some of the internet’s most infamous video flubs in its newest series WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?, world premieres on Science Channel and Discovery Channel on Saturday, February 7 at 10 PM ET/PT.

In each of ten episodes, real-life friends Kevin Moore and Grant Reynolds decipher what went wrong in the most outrageous internet video fails and make it their personal mission to successfully recreate each experiment with sound science and a little personal creativity.

Kevin Moore, a metallurgist, and Grant Reynolds, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, have been friends for nearly a decade. Using Kevin’s garage as their home base, in each 60-minute episode the duo scours the internet for the most epic amateur fails. Using basic scientific principles, they then reboot these experiments, making them safer and bigger than before. A few of the stunts the pair dares to tackle include: creating a solar death ray out of an old big-screen TV; using nitrous oxide on a Go-Kart to drag race a truck; forging a Gatling gun that shoots meatballs; and many more.