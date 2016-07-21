WGN AMERICA UNVEILS SEASON THREE FULL-LENGTH TRAILER FOR SPELLBINDING DRAMA ‘SALEM,’ SET TO PREMIERE HALLOWEEN WEEK

Link to View Season 3 Full-Length Trailer:https://youtu.be/-zYwtonSZus

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2016 – In advance of the “Salem” panel event at San Diego Comic-Con 2016 on Friday, July 22, WGN America released the season three full-length trailer for the network’s hit supernatural thriller, set to premiere Halloween week. The gripping trailer reveals “Everything in Salem has gone to Hell!”

Continuing its bloody, sexy and fantastical reimagining of Colonial America, the cast and producers will unleash an extended sneak peek at the upcoming season during San Diego Comic-Con. Series stars Shane West, Janet Montgomery, Seth Gabel, Iddo Goldberg and Elise Eberle along with executive producers Brannon Braga and Adam Simon will unveil intriguing footage from the series during a moderated discussion followed by an audience Q&A.

The third season of “Salem” dawns with the triumph of the witches' plan to remake the New World by bringing the devil to earth and making Salem his capital. But the devil is a liar, and instead of a New World free from murderous Puritan hypocrisy, his own plan will bring nothing but death and slavery with the ultimate aim of leading humanity to destroy itself. And there's only one person on earth who can beat the devil -- the very witch that birthed him, his mother, Mary Sibley. The only problem is—she's dead. Or is she?

“Salem” stars Janet Montgomery ("Human Target," "Made in Jersey") as Mary Sibley, Shane West ("Nikita," "ER") as Captain John Alden, Seth Gabel ("Arrow," "Fringe") as Cotton Mather, Ashley Madekwe ("Revenge") as Tituba, Tamzin Merchant ("Jane Eyre") as Anne Hale, Elise Eberle ("The Astronaut Farmer") as Mercy Lewis, Iddo Goldberg ("Mob City") as Isaac Walton, Joe Doyle ("Raw") as Baron Sebastian Marburg, Oliver Bell ("The Saint") as Mary’s son and renowned recording-artist Marilyn Manson guest stars as Thomas Dinley.

Created and written by Brannon Braga and Adam Simon, “Salem" is executive produced by Braga, Simon, Kelly Souders, Brian Peterson and Prospect Park’s Jeff Kwatinetz and Josh Barry. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios.

