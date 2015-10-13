**FIRST TRAILER RELEASED **

WGN AMERICA UNVEILS PROVOCATIVE FIRST TRAILER FOR THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW DRAMA ‘OUTSIDERS’

Action-Packed Drama set in the Rugged Mountains of Kentucky Slated for 2016 Stars David Morse, Thomas M. Wright, Ryan Hurst and more

Executive Produced by Peter Tolan, Peter Mattei, and Paul Giamatti

VIEW/ DOWNLOAD HERE: https://youtu.be/Ha126RODOOM

During the season two premiere of WGN America’s critically acclaimed series “Manhattan” on October 13, the network will give viewers a first-look at their upcoming drama, “Outsiders” (premiering early 2016) with the release of a dramatic first trailer (link included above).

A Sony Pictures Television and Tribune Studios production, “Outsiders” is written and created by award-winning playwright Peter Mattei, who executive produces alongside Fedora Entertainment's Emmy® Award winner Peter Tolan ("Rescue Me," "Analyze This"), Emmy Award-winner Paul Giamatti ("John Adams," "Sideways"), Dan Carey ("All Is Bright") for Touchy Feely Films and Fedora’s Michael Wimer ("2012," "Rake"). “Outsiders” explores the epic struggle between the Farrell Clan, who have lived atop the rugged Shay Mountain for over two hundred years, and their battle to defend their land and their way of life from the town below and anyone who would dare to challenge them.

“Outsiders” is WGN America’s third original series, coming off of its breakout original drama “Salem” and Emmy Award-winning drama “Manhattan."

The ensemble cast for “Outsiders” includes: David Morse (“Treme,” “Hurt Locker”) as Big Foster, a gruff and powerful heir to leadership; Joe Anderson (“The Divide,” “Across the Universe”) as Asa, a member of the Farrell clan looking to rejoin the family after a stint with the outside world; Thomas M. Wright (“The Bridge,” “Top of the Lake”) as Sheriff Wade Houghton, a cop who has a history with the Farrells, and grapples with a few troubles of his own; Ryan Hurst (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Bates Motel”), as Lil Foster, a massive mountain man and son of Big Foster; Gillian Alexy (“The Americans,” “Damages”) as G'Winveer, a survivor and Asa’s confidante; Kyle Gallner (“American Sniper,” “Veronica Mars”) as Hasil, an intuitive soul who feels rejected by the group; Christina Jackson (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Deception”) as Sally-Ann, a beautiful girl from a mining town who is fascinated by the Farrells and Hasil in particular; Francie Swift (“Hostages,” “House of Cards”) as Haylie, a cunning, all-American community relations manager with the encroaching coal company; and Phyllis Somerville (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “The Big C”) as Lady Ray, the regal yet tough leader of the Farrell clan.

