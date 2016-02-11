WGN AMERICA UNVEILS KEY ART AND BEHIND-THE-SCENES MUSIC FEATURETTE FOR ‘UNDERGROUND,’ THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ESCAPE THRILLER PREMIERING MARCH 9 AT 10 PM ET/PT

WGN America released today two new assets in support of its highly-anticipated Underground Railroad escape series “Underground,” which is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 9 (10 p.m. ET/PT). The network unveiled the series’ key art and a featurette – “The Music of ‘Underground’” – that goes behind-the-scenes with executive producer and music titan John Legend and composers Laura Karpman, a multi-Emmy Award winner, and Raphael Saadiq, a celebrated singer/songwriter and producer. The new featurette explores their bold and creative music choices for the series including the main title theme “Heaven’s Door” which was produced by John Legend, written by Angelique Cinelu and Curtis Richardson and performed by Alice Smith.

From creators and executive producers Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, and executive producer and Academy Award-winner John Legend, the 10-episode, hour-long program follows a group of courageous men and women who use their ingenuity, power and perseverance to attempt the greatest escape in history and break free, despite the dire consequences that awaited them on the other side.

In WGN America’s “Underground,” a courageous blacksmith Noah (Aldis Hodge) covertly organizes a small group of his fellow slaves and pieces together a daring plan of escape across hundreds of miles to freedom. The odds of success are razor-thin for those who make it off the plantation, while the risks, dangers and obstacles multiply each step of the way.

“Underground” features an acclaimed cast, including Jurnee Smollett-Bell (“True Blood,” “Friday Night Lights”), Aldis Hodge (“Straight Outta Compton”), Christopher Meloni (“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For”), Alano Miller (“Jane The Virgin”), Jessica de Gouw (“Arrow,” “Dracula”), Marc Blucas (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”), Adina Porter (“The 100”), Mykelti Williamson (“Justified,” “24”), Amirah Vann (“Girls,” “And So It Goes”), Johnny Ray Gill (“Rectify”), Chris Chalk (“Gotham”), Reed Diamond (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Theodus Crane (“The Walking Dead”), Renwick Scott (“Treme”) and Jussie Smollett (“Empire”).

“Underground” is created by Misha Green ("Sons Of Anarchy," "Heroes") and Joe Pokaski (“Daredevil,” "Heroes,") who executive produce alongside Academy Award-winner Akiva Goldsman ("A Beautiful Mind," "I Am Legend") of Weed Road Pictures; and Joby Harold ("King Arthur," "Edge of Tomorrow") and Tory Tunnell ("King Arthur," "Holy Rollers") of Safehouse Pictures. Visionary artist and producer John Legend, an Academy Award, Golden Globe® and multi-Grammy Award winner, and his Get Lifted partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius executive produce. Additionally, Get Lifted oversees all elements of the show’s music. Anthony Hemingway (“The Wire,” “Treme”) directs and serves as executive producer for the first four episodes.

The “Underground” full-length trailer can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_nOEUogI7pQ.

Link to View“The Music of ‘Underground’” Featurette:

https://youtu.be/pNBGtsPUApw