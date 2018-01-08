WGN AMERICA TOPS 2017 AS THE #1 ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK IN GROWTH

Los Angeles, January 4, 2018 – According to recently released Nielsen data, WGN America saw double-digit growth among the coveted Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 demographics ranking it the #1 Entertainment Network in year-over-year growth on cable in 2017.

The WGN America audience grew 21% among Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 year-to-year. This is the network’s strongest A25-54 prime performance in six years and its strongest A18-49 prime performance in five years. Additionally, WGN America ranks #2 among all cable networks.

Futhermore, on a total day basis, Adult 25-54 performance is up +11% year-to-year, its strongest performance in three years. The network has seen A25-54 viewership growth in Prime, Weekend, Late Fringe, Early Fringe, Daytime and Total Day.

“I’m incredibly proud of the entire WGN America team – they were firing on all cylinders this year and it’s rewarding to see that the network and our line-up has resonated with viewers,” noted Gavin Harvey, President, WGN America. “We plan to continue this momentum with four new original series set to debut in 2018, starting with ‘Bellevue’ on January 23.”



WGN America and Tribune Studios

