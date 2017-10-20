WGN AMERICA SETS ‘BELLEVUE’ PREMIERE DATE FOR TUESDAY JANUARY 23, 2018 AT 10:00 PM ET/9:00PM CT AND UNVEILS KEY ART AND NEW FIRST LOOK

Link to Download “Bellevue” Key Art:https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/GM6YRHJt3A

Los Angeles, October 19, 2017 – WGN America announced today that its recently acquired, thrilling crime drama, “Bellevue,” is slated to premiere on Tuesday January 23, 2018 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. CT. The network also released the series’ key art as well as a new first look trailer. The eight-episode, one-hour series stars Academy® and Golden Globe® winner Anna Paquin (“True Blood,” “Roots”) as Detective Annie Ryder, Shawn Doyle (“House of Cards,” “Fargo”) as Police Chief Peter Welland and Allen Leech (“Downton Abbey,” The Imitation Game) as Eddie Roe. Paquin also serves as an executive producer alongside co-creators and showrunners Jane Maggs (“The Offering”) and Adrienne Mitchell (“Bomb Girls,” "Durham County”), and executive producers Janis Lundman, Michael Prupas, Morwyn Brebner and Jesse Prupas. “Bellevue” is produced by Muse Entertainment and Back Alley Film Productions.

The gripping and eerie original series is set against the backdrop of a small town with big secrets. Twenty years ago, the murder of a young woman traumatized the community of “Bellevue.” Now, the killer is back. Or is he/she? When a high school hockey star, who is wrestling with his gender identity, goes missing and all signs point to foul play, Detective Annie Ryder (Anna Paquin) must unravel all the pieces to this gripping mystery before her own life falls apart. As the case pulls her further away from her family, she is also confronted by a mysterious person from her past with disturbing answers to lingering questions and a terrifying need to play mind games. Along the way, Annie must navigate a complicated relationship with her on again, off again ex, Eddie (Allen Leech) and her boss on the force, Chief Peter Welland (Shawn Doyle).

In addition to Paquin, Doyle and Leech, rounding out the “Bellevue” cast are Madison Ferguson (“The Stanley Dynamic”) as Daisy Ryder, Sharon Taylor (“Ghost Wars,” “Supernatural”) as Virginia Panamick, Billy MacLellan (“Defiance,” “12 Monkeys”) as Brady Holt, Vincent Leclerc (“Being Human,” The Revenant) as Tom Edmonds, Janine Thériault (“Degrassi: The Next Generation,” “Being Human”) as Mother Mansfield, the Mayor of Bellevue , Joe Cobden (“The Art or More,” “Blindspot”) as Father Jameson, Victoria Sanchez (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”) as Maggie Sweetland, and newcomer Sadie O’Neil as Jesse Sweetland.

Earlier this year, WGN America announced that three more acquisitions would be joining its ‘Prime Crime’ lineup in 2018, including: “100 Code,” starring Dominic Monaghan (“Lost”) and the late Michael Nyqvist (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo); “Shoot the Messenger” starring Elyse Levesque (“Orphan Black”), Lyriq Bent (“She’s Gotta Have It,” “The Book of Negroes”), Lucas Bryant (“Haven”), and Alex Kingston (“Doctor Who,” “ER”); and season one of “Pure,” starring Ryan Robbins (“Warcraft,” Apollo 18), Alex Paxton-Beesley (“The Strain”), A.J. Buckley (“CSI: NY”) and Academy and Golden Globe Nominee Rosie Perez (“Search Party,” White Men Can’t Jump). The U.S. premiere of “Bellevue” follows the series’ lauded debut on Canada’s CBC.

