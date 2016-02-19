WGN AMERICA’S ‘UNDERGROUND’ TO SCREEN AT THE WHITE HOUSE

Los Angeles, February 19, 2016 — On Monday, February 22, WGN America’s highly anticipated original series “Underground” will be screened at the White House, as part of the White House Office of Public Engagement’s Black History Month event, “These Hallowed Grounds,” highlighting landmarks and monuments around the country significant to the African American community, including stops on the Underground Railroad. Prior to the screening will be panel discussions with the “Underground” cast and creative team, including executive producer John Legend, creators and executive producers Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, executive producer Akiva Goldsman and director and executive producer Anthony Hemingway, and stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Christopher Meloni, Alano Miller, Jessica de Gouw and Amirah Vann. The panel event will be live streamed at WhiteHouse.gov/Live, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

In an exploration of the pulse-pounding journey about the revolutionaries of the Underground Railroad, the “Underground” cast and creative team will discuss the inspiration behind the escape thriller, premiering Wednesday, March 9 (10 p.m. ET/PT) on WGN America and produced by Sony Pictures Television and Tribune Studios.

Attendees at the White House event will include Senior Administration Officials and leadership from The Association for the Study of African American Life & History, the founders of Black History Month.

“Underground” follows a group of courageous men and women who use their ingenuity, power and perseverance to attempt the greatest escape in history and break free, despite the dire consequences that awaited them on the other side. The story follows a courageous blacksmith who covertly organizes a small group of his fellow slaves and pieces together a daring plan of escape across hundreds of miles to freedom. The odds of success are razor-thin for those who make it off the plantation, while the risks, dangers and obstacles multiply each step of the way.