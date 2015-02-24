WGN AMERICA’S ‘SALEM’ CASTS A SPELL ON THE 22nd ANNUAL SXSW FILM FESTIVAL

National Cable Network to Present a Bewitching Friday the 13th Opening Night Party, Celebrating Season Two Launch of Its Breakout Original Series

Panel with ‘Salem’ Stars Janet Montgomery, Shane West, Lucy Lawless and Creator Brannon Braga, Saturday, March 14

WGN America is set to cast a spell on the 22nd annual South By Southwest Film Conference and Festival (SXSW), by presenting SXSW’s Film Opening Party celebrating the innovative festival and season two of the national cable network’s provocative, supernatural thriller, “Salem.” Serving as the official opening festivity of SXSW Film, the event, to be held on Friday, March 13, begins at 10 p.m. at the historically haunted Speakeasy on the Avenue, where festivalgoers will experience an unforgettable ‘witches playground,’ with soothsayers, levitating enchantresses, apothecaries, and more. “Salem” stars Janet Montgomery (“Made in Jersey,” “Human Target”), Shane West (“Nikita,” “ER”) and Lucy Lawless (“Xena: Warrior Princess,” “Spartacus”) will be on hand at the “Salem” at SXSW celebration.

WGN America will also put the spotlight on the second season of its breakout hit series with an exclusive “Salem” panel & Q&A at the InterContinental Stephen F. Austin Hotel on Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m. The panel will feature Montgomery, West, Lawless and creator, writer and executive producer Brannon Braga who will pull the curtain back on the sophomore season, debuting Sunday, April 5 at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 p.m. CT, exclusively on WGN America.

“SXSW is the perfect destination to celebrate this truly unique and captivating series and we couldn’t be more excited to bewitch the festival’s passionate creative community with ‘Salem,’” said Brian Dollenmayer, EVP, Marketing and Promotions, WGN America and Tribune Studios. “SXSW will set the stage for what will be a spectacular season of storytelling for one of our most important franchises.”

From creators and writers Brannon Braga (“Cosmos,” “24”) and Adam Simon (“The Haunting in Connecticut”), “Salem” is a gripping one-hour drama that boldly re-imagines the infamous 17th century witch trials in colonial Massachusetts. The series stars Janet Montgomery (“Made in Jersey,” “Human Target”), Shane West (“Nikita,” “ER”), Seth Gabel (“Arrow,” “Fringe”), Ashley Madekwe (“Revenge”), Tamzin Merchant (“Jane Eyre”), Elise Eberle (“The Astronaut Farmer”) and Iddo Goldberg (“Mob City”). New to the cast of “Salem” for season two are Lucy Lawless (“Xena: Warrior Princess”, “Spartacus”), Stuart Townsend (“Betrayal,” “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”), Joe Doyle (“Raw”) and Oliver Bell (“The Saint”).

“Salem” is executive produced by Brannon Braga, Adam Simon, Kelly Souders, Brian Peterson and Prospect Park’s Josh Barry and Jeff Kwatinez. Nick Copus directs and serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios.

Follow “Salem” on Twitter, YouTube and Instagram @SalemWGNA. “Like” the series on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SalemWGNA

Follow the “SALEM” Cast on Twitter:

•Janet Montgomery: @jayrmonty

•Shane West: @ShaneWest

•Seth Gabel:@sethgabel

•Ashley Madekwe: @smashleybell

•Tamzin Merchant: @tamzinmerchant

•Elise Eberle: @eliseeberle

•Iddo Goldberg: @IddoG

•Lucy Lawless: @reallucylawless

•Stuart Townsend: @stu_townsend

•Joe Doyle: @royal_doyle

Creator:

•Brannon Braga: @BrannonBraga

# # #

About WGN America

WGN America, the flagship entertainment network of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO), is nationally distributed in 71 million homes via cable, satellite and telco, with entertainment programming including the original, scripted series "Salem," "Manhattan" and "Outsiders," along with first-run syndicated series, blockbuster movies and live sports. Through Tribune Studios, the creative development arm of Tribune Media, original content is produced for WGN America and Tribune local stations nationwide. Follow the network on Twitter @wgnamerica. For additional information, please visit www.wgnamerica.com.