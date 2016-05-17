WGN AMERICA’S BREAKOUT HIT SERIES “OUTSIDERS,” PRODUCED BY SONY PICTURES TELEVISION AND TRIBUNE STUDIOS, CELEBRATES THE START OF PRODUCTION ON SEASON TWO IN CITY OF PITTSBURGH

Pittsburgh, PA, May 17, 2016 – Celebrating the start of production on season two of WGN America’s hit original series, “Outsiders,” Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto is set to declare Wednesday, May 18 “Outsiders Day,” with a proclamation ceremony at City Hall. Continuing the festivity for the addicting drama, produced by Sony Pictures Television and Tribune Studios, “Outsiders” star David Morse will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Pittsburgh Pirates game on Tuesday, May 24 at PNC Park.

Production on the 13-episode, hour-long series will commence in and around Pittsburgh, where 530 local crew and primary cast and 1,980 local extras and stand-ins were hired during the filming of the series’ first season.

Cast returning for the second season include David Morse (“Treme,” “Hurt Locker”), Thomas M. Wright (“The Bridge,” “Top of the Lake”), Ryan Hurst (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Bates Motel”), Joe Anderson (“The Divide,” “Across the Universe”), Gillian Alexy (“The Americans,” “Damages”), Kyle Gallner (“American Sniper,” “Veronica Mars”), and Christina Jackson (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Deception”). Additional cast to be announced.

“Outsiders” is created and written by award-winning playwright Peter Mattei, who executives produces alongside Fedora Entertainment's Emmy® Award-winner Peter Tolan ("Rescue Me," "Analyze This"), Touchy Feely Films’ Emmy® Award-winner Paul Giamatti ("John Adams," "Sideways"), Michael Wimer ("2012," "Rake"), and Dan Carey ("All Is Bright”). The second season of “Outsiders” will premiere January 2017 on WGN America.

On Tuesday nights in Live + 7 viewing, “Outsiders” season one averaged an impressive 2.8 million Total Viewers and 1.4 million Adults 25-54 season-to-date on WGN America. The series has boosted the network’s primetime viewing by an impressive +42% among Total Viewers and +21% among Adults 25-54 year-to-date.

[Source: Nielsen Media Research, Live + 7]

WGN America and Tribune Studios

WGN America, the flagship entertainment network of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is nationally distributed in nearly 80 million homes via cable, satellite and telco, with high-quality entertainment programming including the breakout hit series “Outsiders,” “Underground” and “Salem.” The network also brings its audience a strong slate of popular first-run syndicated series and blockbuster movies. Through Tribune Studios, the creative development arm of Tribune Media, original content is produced for WGN America and Tribune local stations nationwide. Follow the network on Twitter @wgnamerica. For additional information, please visit www.wgnamerica.com.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing and distributing programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving US production business and operates 18 wholly-owned or joint venture production companies in 11 countries around the world. SPT’s worldwide networks portfolio includes 150 channel feeds, which are available in 178 countries reaching more than 1.3 billion cumulative households worldwide. Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.

