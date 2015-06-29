WGN AMERICA RELEASES FIRST PROMO FOR THE “PRIME CRIME” LINE-UP FEATURING COVETED ACQUISTIONS “ELEMENTARY” AND “PERSON OF INTEREST” AIRING THIS FALL

WATCH NOW: https://www.youtube.com/embed/E_tIzCQvrmI?rel=0

When WGN America expands its burgeoning slate of high-quality original programming this fall with its "Prime Crime" lineup, it will become the exclusive cable home for two of TV's biggest hit dramas, “Elementary” and “Person of Interest.” The two popular procedurals, which will join fan-favorite “Blue Bloods” on weekdays in prime, will give viewers a binge-worthy opportunity to watch these series from the very beginning, diving into the cases and capers that unfold. In "Elementary," Jonny Lee Miller (who plays Sherlock Holmes) and Lucy Liu (who plays Dr. Watson) are a modern-day crime solving duo that cracks the NYPD's most impossible cases; and in "Person of Interest," Michael Emerson (in the role of billionaire Harold Finch) and Jim Caviezel (as CIA operative John Reese) prevent violent crimes before they happen with the help of an advanced surveillance system known as "The Machine." Taraji P. Henson, who currently stars in "Empire," is a regular in the first four seasons of the series. In the teaser campaign, released today, the four main characters face off for the first time in a quick-witted test of who's the better twosome and why.

Representing the two most significant acquisitions across cable in 2015, “Elementary” and “Person of Interest” continue WGN America’s transformation as an entertainment destination with popular originals, including breakout hit “Salem,” critically lauded “Manhattan” and upcoming dramas “Underground” and “Outsiders,” both premiering next year.

About WGN America and Tribune Studios

WGN America, the flagship entertainment network of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO), is nationally distributed in 73 million homes via cable, satellite and telco, with high-quality entertainment programming including the breakout hit series “Salem," critically acclaimed drama “Manhattan," and upcoming scripted dramas “Underground,” “Outsiders” and “Ten Commandments." The network also brings its audience a strong slate of popular first-run syndicated series and blockbuster movies. Through Tribune Studios, the creative development arm of Tribune Media Company, original content is produced for WGN America and Tribune local stations nationwide. Follow the network on Twitter @wgnamerica. For additional information, please visit www.wgnamerica.com.