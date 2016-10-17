WGN AMERICA PRESENTS BREAKOUT HIT SERIES 'SALEM,' 'OUTSIDERS' AND 'UNDERGROUND' AT THE 2016 SAVANNAH FILM FESTIVAL, OCTOBER 22-29

Los Angeles, October 17, 2016 – In celebration of the upcoming premieres of WGN America’s breakout original series, the network will unveil exclusive first looks and extended sneak peeks of “Salem,” “Outsiders” and “Underground” at the 2016 Savannah Film Festival, October 22-29. All-star panel discussions will be presented featuring a lineup of series’ stars and creative team members, including: Shane West, Elise Eberle, Joe Doyle, Brannon Braga, Adam Simon Amirah Vann, Aisha Hinds, Anthony Hemingway, Karyn Wagner, Meghan Rogers, Kevin McKnight, Christina Jackson, Peter Mattei, Peter Tolan and Michael Wimer.

Descriptions of panel sessions follow:

WGN America’s “Underground” - Sunday, October 23 at 2pm – Gutstein Gallery

Savannah Film Festival attendees will get an exclusive first look at season two of WGN America’s critically acclaimed hit series “Underground.” Scenes from the trailblazing Underground Railroad thriller, filmed on location in Savannah, will be unveiled, offering a sneak peek at how the epic journey continues. The panel will include a discussion and audience Q&A with the cast members Amirah Vann and Aisha Hinds, executive producer and director Anthony Hemingway, production designer Meghan Rogers, costume designer Karyn Wagner and director of photography Kevin McKnight. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, season two of “Underground” will premiere in early 2017.

WGN America’s “Outsiders” - Wednesday, October 26 at 4pm – Gutstein Gallery

GedGedYah! WGN America presents an exclusive first look at the second season of its gripping Appalachian drama series, “Outsiders.” Glimpse inside the creative process and world of the mysterious Farrell clan with a panel discussion and audience Q&A with cast member Christina Jackson, creator and executive producer Peter Mattei and executive producers Peter Tolan and Michael Wimer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, season two of “Outsiders” will premiere Tuesday, January 24 on WGN America.

WGN America’s “Salem” - Friday, October 28 at 2pm – SCAD Museum of ART

Join the star-studded cast and producers as they continue their bloody, sexy and fantastical reimagining of colonial America in the season three premiere screening of “Salem” at the Savannah Film Festival. The upcoming season of the spellbinding supernatural drama, produced by Fox 21 Television Studios, is set to debut Halloween week, Wednesday, November 2 at 9 p.m. (ET/PT) on WGN America. Q&A with actors Shane West, Elise Eberle, Joe Doyle and co-creator and executive producer Brannon Braga and co-creator and executive producer Adam Simon following the screening.

# # #

WGN America and Tribune Studios

WGN America, the flagship entertainment network of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is nationally distributed in nearly 80 million homes via cable, satellite and telco, with high-quality entertainment programming including the breakout hit series “Outsiders,” “Underground” and “Salem." The network also brings its audience a strong slate of popular first-run syndicated series and blockbuster movies. Through Tribune Studios, the creative development arm of Tribune Media, original content is produced for WGN America and Tribune local stations nationwide. Follow the network on Twitter @wgnamerica. For additional information, please visit www.wgnamerica.com.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Dawn Lach

WGN America and Tribune Studios

424.278.6383

dlach@tribunemedia.com

Rita Cooper Lee

WGN America and Tribune Studios

424.702.4448

rcooperlee@tribunemedia.com