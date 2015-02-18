WGN AMERICA PARTNERS WITH ELECTUS INTERNATIONAL FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF ‘OUTLAW COUNTRY,’ NEW ORIGINAL DOCUSERIES FROM BISCHOFF HERVEY ENTERTAINMENT

WGN America announced today that Electus International has been selected as its global distribution partner for "Outlaw Country," an original docuseries set to make its world premiere, Tuesday, February 24 at 10 p.m./ 9 p.m. CT on WGN America. The hour-long program is produced by longtime Electus associate Bischoff Hervey Entertainment (BHE TV), the team behind the franchise “The Devil’s Ride.”

"Electus is thrilled to partner with WGN America on its first unscripted drama,” said John Pollak, President of Electus International. “Just as we have seen with other series in this genre, viewers around the world will be captivated by this unparalleled, in-depth look at an American subculture."

“Outlaw Country” features seven, hour-long episodes set in the town of Buckner, MO, which chronicles two rival sets of brothers, one from law enforcement and the other from the streets, hell bent on settling their longstanding vendetta once and for all. The highly-stylized, unscripted drama is a real life ride-along with a street crew, known as the Alliance, and the task force that’s sworn to bring them down. Producers were given full access to both law enforcement and this group, living as modern-day “outlaws,” providing an unprecedented look at criminal activity in a small town in crisis from both sides of the law.

WGN America recently announced a multi-platform rollout for the world premiere of “Outlaw Country,” including the debut of the behind-the-scenes special “Outlaw Country: Bad Blood” airing on WGN America and Tribune Broadcasting stations nationwide; release of urban cowboy single “Good Ol’ Boys” (“Outlaw Remix,” inspired by “The Dukes of Hazzard” theme) from “The Maverick” Mikel Knight; and sponsorship of “Outlaw Country” EasyRiders 2015 Bikeshow Tour.

WGN America, the flagship entertainment network of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO), is nationally distributed in 71 million homes via cable, satellite and telco, with entertainment programming including the original, scripted series "Salem," "Manhattan" and "Outsiders," along with first-run syndicated series, blockbuster movies and live sports. Through Tribune Studios, the creative development arm of Tribune Media, original content is produced for WGN America and Tribune local stations nationwide.

Electus is the first integrated multimedia entertainment studio to unite producers, creators, advertisers and distributors under one roof and produce all forms of content for distribution across a variety of platforms around the world, including: broadcast, cable, digital, OTT and various emerging technologies. The company connects advertisers, distributors and content creators early on in the development process, enabling marketers and advertisers to be true partners in campaigns and content creation. Electus International, the global distribution arm of Electus, is responsible for all international sales and distribution for Electus' programming and its studio partners as well as programs and formats from other well-known 3rd party providers. Electus is an operating business of IAC [NASDAQ: IACI].

Founded by Eric Bischoff and Jason Hervey, BHE TV is an independently owned, award-winning, turn-key company specializing in the creation and production of television content operating in Burbank, CA and at Paramount Pictures in Hollywood, CA. BHE has created, developed, and produced both television pilots and series for NBC, VH-1, CMT, A&E, E!, Discovery, Nickelodeon, History Channel, truTV, ABC Family, FOX Sports, TNT, TBS, Fuse, ABC, WeTV & Spike. Currently, BHE TV produces series, including: The Devils Ride (Discovery Channel), See Dad Run (Nickelodeon) and Hardcore Pawn: Chicago (truTV).