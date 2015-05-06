WGN AMERICA NAMES TIM RUSSELL, VICE PRESIDENT, BRAND PARTNERSHIPS; DAVID DIEDERICH PROMOTED TO VICE PRESIDENT, AD SALES AND BRAND PARTNERSHIPS, WESTERN REGION

WGN America has named Tim Russell to the newly created position of Vice President, Brand Partnerships, and promoted David Diederich to Vice President, Ad Sales and Brand Partnerships, Western Region, it was announced today by David Rotem, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, WGN America and Tribune Studios.

In his new post, Russell is responsible for leading new business development with a focus on leveraging WGN America’s slate of programming to create revenue-generating opportunities that build long-term brand value. He is based in New York and works closely with the Ad Sales teams in both New York and Chicago.

“Tim is a talented multimedia executive with extensive client and agency relationships, and brings valuable experience in maximizing brand partnerships for our network. He’s a terrific addition to our media sales enterprise as WGN America continues to be a home for compelling content that engages viewers and drives value for our clients,” said Rotem.

In addition to managing business development, Diederich’s expanded responsibilities include developing wide-ranging marketing partnerships as clients align their brands with WGN America’s growing slate of unique and exclusive content.

“As we continue to build the Ad Sales and Marketing organization, Dave has played a pivotal role in helping to develop the vision and strategy. His expanded responsibilities are in recognition of his invaluable contributions to the network,” added Rotem.

Russell brings more than 20 years’ sales experience in the entertainment industry to his new role at Tribune Media Company. Previously, he served as Senior Managing Director/Head of Sales for Meredith Video Studios, a division of Meredith Corporation, where he led and managed revenue growth for branded content across broadcast and digital platforms, and the nationally syndicated show, “The Better Show.” Before that, he was Vice President, Eastern Region for Comcast Media 360 and Senior Vice President, Head of National Sales for the TV Guide Network.

Diederich joined WGN America’s Ad Sales team in 2004, and was elevated to roles of increasing responsibility, most recently to Vice President, Sales in 2009. While in this role, he was responsible for sponsorship sales of WGN America’s launch of original scripted series “Salem” and “Manhattan,” and oversaw revenue growth and market strategy for the Western Region. Prior to joining Tribune Media, Diederich served as Local Sales Manager for KCBS-TV in Los Angeles, before starting his career in local broadcast television in New York. He is a graduate of Rutgers University, where he earned a B.S. in Business Economics.

WGN America has aggressively expanded to become a destination for high-quality original programming. The burgeoning network is home to the popular series “Salem,” which premiered its sophomore season on April 5; award-winning drama “Manhattan,” debuting its sophomore season this fall; as well as new series “Underground” and “Outsiders,” scheduled to premiere next year.

About WGN America

WGN America, the flagship entertainment network of Tribune Media Company is nationally distributed in 74 million homes via cable, satellite and telco, with high-quality entertainment programming including the breakout hit series “Salem," critically acclaimed drama “Manhattan," and upcoming scripted dramas “Underground,” “Outsiders” and “Ten Commandments." The network also brings its audience a strong slate of popular first-run syndicated series and blockbuster movies. Follow the network on Twitter @wgnamerica. For additional information, please visit www.wgnamerica.com.