WGN AMERICA LAUNCHES BRAND-NEW DEDICATED ‘UNDERGROUND’ MOBILE APP

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2016 – Fans of WGN America’s hit series “Underground,” the #1 most social cable program on Wednesday nights, can now enjoy a new, dedicated custom mobile app -- Underground WGN -- available for free download starting today on iPhone, iPad and on Android phones. Featuring all things “Underground,” the app includes exclusive behind-the-scenes videos, information and regularly updated content that subscribers can download, integrate and share across their Twitter, Facebook and Instagram profiles. Fans can also tap into the “Underground” website, where users can view episodes through their cable provider login and find out where the record-breaking series airs in their area through the app’s WGN America Channel Finder.

“The response to ‘Underground,’ from the favorable reviews, social media frenzy and the strong ratings, has been absolutely amazing. And now passionate fans of the show have a one stop shop where they can get the content they love at any time, all in one place,” said Brian Dollenmayer, executive vice president, marketing and promotions, WGN America.

“Underground” is becoming part of the national zeitgeist, trending week-after-week on Twitter and delivering an enormous 3.1 million Total Viewers on Wednesday nights in Live + 7 delivery. Now, fans who are already actively engaged with the series on social media, and who live tweet along with the cast and creative team each Wednesday night, can get the latest “Underground” news and sharable content posted exclusively for subscribers to access whenever they want and wherever they are.

To download the “Underground” app:

iPhone/iPad

Android

In tonight’s episode, “Troubled Water,” airing at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT), the Macon 7 runaways Noah, Rosalee, Cato, Moses and Boo are hungry, frustrated and low on energy as their journey since escaping the Macon Plantation continues. Anger toward each other flares as they argue about the best routes to get them to the North and they realize staying together is more difficult than they initially thought. As August Pullman and Ben continue tracking the Macon 7, a simple miscalculation and timely news forces them to a new course of action. Meanwhile, John and Elizabeth Hawkes ease into their new secret life as Underground Railroad activists, but Marshall Kyle Risdin remains skeptical of their actions and he sets out to test John’s loyalties. On the Macon plantation, Tom continues his campaign to impress Reverend Willowset in hopes of securing his support for his senate candidacy, but he is distracted by suspicious activity between Tom and Ernestine.

From creators and executive producers Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, and executive producer and Academy Award®-winner John Legend, the 10-episode, hour-long program tells the unflinching story of a group of courageous men and women who band together for the fight of their lives – for their families, their future and their freedom.

WGN America and Tribune Studios

