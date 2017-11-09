WGN America Gives Thanks This November

LOS ANGELES, CA, November 9, 2017 –WGN America celebrates everyday heroes who serve and protect this Veterans Day weekend with back-to-back airings of Men of Honor, a five-hour “M*A*S*H” marathon, and fan-favorite episodes of “Cops” and “Blue Bloods.” Then WGN America cooks up a “Slapsgiving” mini marathon of “How I Met Your Mother” and a “Be Thankful You’re Not on ‘Cops’ Marathon.” Following WGN America’s live coverage of McDonald’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, viewers can continue enjoying the long holiday weekend with two “America’s Funniest Home Videos” marathons, another “Cops” marathon and a movie marathon filled with extraterrestrial fan-favorites.

“Serving with Honor Weekend” Promo:http://bit.ly/2ztAFrD

Following is WGN America’s November programming schedule:

Saturday, November 11:

“Serving with Honor Weekend” featuring a five-hour “M*A*S*H” marathon, followed by back-to-back airings of Men of Honor

1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT

Sunday, November 12:

“Serving with Honor Weekend” continues with double marathons, featuring seven hours of “Cops” followed by five hours of “Blue Bloods”

11:00 am ET / 10:00 am CT

Monday, November 20:

“Slapsgiving” marathon featuring four back-to-back episodes of “How I Met Your Mother”

1:00 am ET / 12:00 am CT

Wednesday, November 22:

“Be Thankful You’re Not on ‘Cops’ Marathon” featuring eight hours of “Cops”

5:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm CT

Thursday, November 23:

“2017 McDonald’s Thanksgiving Parade” live coverage from Chicago

9:00 am ET/8:00 am CT

“’America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Thanksgiving Marathon" featuring seven hours of the long-running entertainment show

12:00 pm ET / 11:00 am CT

“Be Thankful You’re Not on ‘Cops’ Marathon” featuring seven hours of “Cops”

7:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm CT

Friday, November 24:

“‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Thanksgiving Marathon" featuring ten hours of the long-running entertainment show

9:00 am ET / 8:00 am CT

Saturday, November 25:

“Out of This World Weekend” movie marathon, featuring back-to-back airings of Men in Black, followed by Inception and Contact

5:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm CT

Sunday, November 26:

“Out of This World Weekend” movie marathon concludes with Contact, Inception, Godzilla, Gravity

2:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm CT

# # #

WGN America

WGN America, the flagship entertainment destination of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO), is a nationally distributed television network available in approximately 80 million homes via cable, satellite and telco. The network features a strong slate of original scripted dramas, first-run syndicated dramas, comedies and blockbuster movies celebrated by fans across the country. Stay connected to WGN America on Twitter @wgnamerica. For additional information, please visit www.wgnamerica.com.